COME FROM AWAY's Caesar Samayoa Marries Christopher Freer

The couple was surrounded by friends and family including COME FROM AWAY cast and creative team members.

Jun. 21, 2022  

COME FROM AWAY original cast member Caesar Samayoa (Kevin J./Ali & others) married talent agent Christopher Freer (Partner of CGF Talent) on Saturday, June 18 at Belmond, La Samanna, St Martin.

The couple was surrounded by friends and family including COME FROM AWAY cast and creative team members Kelly Devine, Jenn Colella, Tamika Lawrence, Daniel Goldstein, Pearl Sun & Alex Finke.

Check out photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photography

