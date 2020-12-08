COME FROM AWAY to Re-Open in Melbourne in January 2021

Leading the way in a triumphant return to the theatre in Melbourne, COME FROM AWAY will be the first major musical back on stage, commencing performances at the Comedy Theatre from Tuesday 19 January. The Australian company will also be the first of the global productions of COME FROM AWAY to return to the stage, for a strictly limited season that must close on Sunday 21 March, prior to a national tour.

A much-needed boon to the industry, the production will create 447 jobs, bringing many in the creative industry back to work for the first time since March. The nine-week encore season is expected to attract over 90,000 visitors to the Comedy Theatre and provide substantial stimulus to the economy and the East End of Melbourne.

Now, more than ever, COME FROM AWAY is the perfect show for our time; an opportunity to come together and celebrate an inspirational story of hope and humanity. Producer Rodney Rigby said "As the world collectively faces one of the greatest challenges in modern times, COME FROM AWAY reminds us that compassion is at the core of our humanity.

This is a story about unity, and about acting with kindness regardless of our differences." After taking Melbourne by storm when it premiered in July 2019, COME FROM AWAY enjoyed nine months of critical acclaim and standing ovations, becoming the most successful production in the Comedy Theatre's 91-year history, before it was forced to close early due to the threat of COVID-19.

COME FROM AWAY follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that welcomed the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics), travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world.

In 2020, the musical added to its international award tally with five Green Room awards including Best Production and Best Ensemble. In 2019, along with being voted Ticketmaster's 'Ticket of the Year' by Australian audiences, the musical won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, along with four Broadway World UK awards.

COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Diana, Memphis), choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Diana, Rock of Ages, Rocky), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

The cast includes includes Joseph Naim, Phillip Loew, Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Gene Weygandt, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick and Kellie Rode, together with Angela Kennedy, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter, Josh Marin and Jasmine Vaughns.

COME FROM AWAY opens at the Comedy Theatre on 19 January 2021 for a strictly limited season, closing 21 March 2021.

Tickets for performances from 16 February NOW ON SALE at comefromaway.com.au NEW TICKETS for performances commencing 19 January on sale from 9am on Wednesday 16 December at comefromaway.com.au.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You