COME FROM AWAY To Open In Sweden Fall 2020

BroadwayWorld has learned that COME FROM AWAY will open at Ostgotateatern in Sweden beginning September 26th, 2020.

The cast will feature Kajsa Reingardt, Karin Oscarsson, Lisa Hu Yu, Karolin Lina Funke, Caroline Harrysson, Linda Olsson, Joakim Jennefors, Tobias Almborg, Hani Arrabi, John Alexander Eriksson, Jesper Barkselius, Sven Angleflod, and Camilo Ge Bresky.

The production will be directed by Markus Virta and translated by Staffan Berg.

An entertaining and hopeful story of solidarity in the suites of the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001.

Come From Away is based on the true story of when 38 planes were redirected following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Instead, the plan landed at the small airport in the isolated Canadian community of Gander on the island of Newfoundland. In a short space of time, the city's population of people with people from different parts of the world doubled. Despite language barriers and cultural clashes, Gander's residents opened their arms to the stranded travelers. The airport became a meeting place filled with music and warmth.

Come From Away is a touching reminder of people's ability to help each other when it really matters. The enthralling music consists of newly written world music - from Eastern European and Irish folk music to African rhythms. On stage you meet 14 actors and 8 musicians in an entertaining and touching portrayal where all people are counted.

Come From Away premiered on Broadway 2017 and has since played in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Östgötateater's version is directed by Markus Virta, who has been behind audience successes such as As in Heaven at the Oscar Theater and the European Premiere of A Gentleman's Handbook in Love and Murder and Something Rotten at the Wermland Opera.

Come From Away is scheduled at Östgötateatern in Norrköping 26th of September to the 25th of October and in Linköping the 20th of November to the 9th of January.

Tickets will be on sale August 12th at https://www.ostgotateatern.se/biljetter.





