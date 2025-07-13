CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE TENTH ANNIVERSARY EDITION at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Whitney: Alive! the critically acclaimed hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, returns home to Joe's Pub to celebrate with Classic Whitney: The Tenth Anniversary Edition! Billed as a one night only special event in the fall of 2015, ‘Classic Whitney’ has gone on to wow audiences in New York City and all over the world for the past ten years including a command performance in the living room of the famed Diva’s New Jersey Estate. This year is also acknowledged as the 40 year anniversary of the album that introduced The Voice to the world!

Kirkwood and Musical Director Drew Wutke are thrilled to once again be back where it all started to celebrate this milestone achievement. Classic Whitney: The Tenth Anniversary Edition, will serve up a delicious one night only celebration of the Diva’s iconic live concert arrangements of her greatest hits! Costume Designer Martha Smith will re-create two new iconic Whitney looks specifically for the occasion. With a set list featuring new tunes like ‘I Go to the Rock’, ‘I Look to You’ and more, The Tenth Anniversary Edition welcomes back Classic Whitney’s favorite special guests with Ashanti J’Aria as Mary J. Blige, Juson Williams as Luther Vandross, and Emily McNamara as Mariah Carey plus, from America’s Got Talent, the incredible JW Inspirational Singers Choir. Backed by the five-piece Classic Whitney Band (MD Drew Wutke on Keys, Jonathan Whitney on Drums, Amy Griffiths on Sax, Hajime Yoshida on Guitar, and Matt Scharfglass on Bass) and BGV’s including Jaleesa Beavers as Cissy Houston, John Lucas as Gary Houston, and Kerry Flanagan as Bette Sussman this one night only concert event is sure to rock! Come worship at the altar of Whitney Houston as we celebrate the 40 year legacy of our Queen of the Night, and the ten-year anniversary of ‘Classic Whitney: Alive!’

Kevin Smith Kirkwood appeared as the referee angel in the NYC return of Kinky Boots the Musical and most recently as Sebastian in Disney The Little Mermaid at 5th Ave. Theater in Seattle. Kirkwood made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and was nominated for a NY IT Outstanding Lead Actor Award for 'It's Karate, Kid! The Musical'. Kirkwood also starts as Roxy in the feature horror film 'Condemned'. After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, Kirkwood was seen on television in The CW’s “Katy Keene,” and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 World Pride Parade on the Procter & Gamble float as Whitney Houston.

Classic Whitney will be presented at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets – which cost $48 – call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT JOE’S PUB AT THE PUBLIC

Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe’s Pub at The Public opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public’s mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe’s Pub consistently presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community and artistic freedom. The organization also offers unique opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that provides musicians the resources and tools needed to develop original theater works. Commissioned artists have included Ethan Lipton, Toshi Reagon, Bridget Everett, Allen Toussaint and more. In 2011, the Pub received a top-to-bottom renovation, leading to improved sightlines, expanded seating capacity and a new menu from acclaimed Chef Andrew Carmellini. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe’s Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public’s programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually.

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner