CINDERELLA's Jason Gotay Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

The prince is giving a ball! Prince Topher himself, Jason Gotay, is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story tomorrow, July 13th, to take you behind-the-scenes at The Muny's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella! It's impossible to not love this takeover, so you're not gonna want to miss it!

Jason Gotay is returning for his fourth summer at The Muny after previously appearing in The Little Mermaid, Mamma Mia!,and Into the Woods. He has been seen on Broadway in Bring It On: The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. His other New York credits include Call Me Madam at NY City Center Encores! and Renascence at Transport Group. On TV, he played Tootles in NBC'S Peter Pan Live! He was also part of the world premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday, and A Bronx Tale. He has also performed with the LA Philharmonic, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Theater Under the Stars, and North Carolina Theatre, among others. You can follow along with all of this adventures on Instagram @jasongotay!

A magical evening awaits, but we mustn't be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. With winsome charm and irresistible fantasy, the score features shoe-in favorites, including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball" and "Ten Minutes Ago." "It's Possible" this timeless tale will have your heart soaring and prove, once and for all, dreams really can come true.

The cast includes Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher), Ashley Brown (Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel) and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). A spellbinding ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton and April Strelinger. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The production team leading Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kaitlyn A. Adams. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.





