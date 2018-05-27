CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD Plays its Final Performance Today

The acclaimed Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God plays its final performance at Studio 54 today, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Children of a Lesser God stars Joshua Jackson, who received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance, and Lauren Ridloff, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Play by the Tony Awards®, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards and today was honored with a 2018 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in the production.

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Ridloff stars alongside Emmy® Award winner Anthony Edwards, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, Kecia Lewis, and John McGinty, in a production directed by Mr. Leon.

Children of a Lesser God began performances on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and celebrated its official opening night on Wednesday, April 11. Following its final performance, the production will have played 23 preview performances and 54 regular performances.

The creative team for Children of a Lesser God features Tony Award winner Derek McLane (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Tony Award nominee Mike Baldassari (lighting design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design), two-time Grammy Award® winner Branford Marsalis (original music), and Alexandria Wailes (director of artistic sign language). Casting for the production is by Telsey + Company.

The producing team is led by Hal Luftig and includes LHC Theatrical Development, Craig Haffner & Sherry Wright, Yasuhiro Kawana, James L. Nederlander, Rodney Rigby, Albert Nocciolino/Independent Presenters Network, Blue Fog Productions, Suzanne L. Niedland, The Shubert Organization, Jhett Tolentino, Steve & Paula Reynolds, Nyle DiMarco, and Roundabout Theatre Company. Tamar Climan serves as executive producer and Sandy Block as associate producer.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles