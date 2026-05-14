MTI Launches Free Resource for Mental Health Literacy in Theater

Theatrical licensing company Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced a collaboration with the Mental Health Literacy Collaborative (MHLC), an organization whose vision is for all individuals to understand mental health in order to make informed choices and thrive. This new collaboration will involve MTI distributing a free digital resource guide for educators entitled, Supporting the Whole Performer: Mental Health Literacy in Theatre, in the near future to all customers producing an MTI show.

MTI licenses the rights to perform musicals from Broadway, the West End, and beyond to thousands of schools and theatres each year, involving millions of young performers. MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, offering special collections and adaptations of shows specifically designed for elementary, middle and high school-aged performers. MTI’s musicals are typically the first exposure a young person has to theatre. Directors and production staff are considered trusted adults in the lives of the youth they serve. When mental health-related issues arise, either in a show’s script or in real life, the cast and crew look to these leaders for guidance and support.

The Supporting the Whole Performer: Mental Health Literacy in Theatre guide offers teachers and directors information and resources about mental health literacy using four common themes: (1) Resilience; (2) Relationships, Belonging & Empathy, (3) Understanding Health Factors, and (4) Identity. With this guide, theatre leaders will strengthen their own mental health literacy and gain confidence to effectively navigate mental-health related topics appropriately, with care and compassion.

“Musicals offer a meaningful way to explore mental health literacy, helping young artists engage with core concepts like perspectives, emotions, relationships, and coping strategies,” said John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development. “We are grateful to collaborate with the MHLC on this initiative to promote a better understanding of mental health and distribute the MHLC’s resources to educators.”

The MHLC is focused on making the four-part framework of mental health literacy (MHL) foundational in US schools and communities. The framework addresses: (1) how to foster and maintain positive mental health, (2) common disorders and treatments, (3) how to seek help effectively, and (4) stigma and stigma-reduction strategies. Through collaborative projects, national policy research, cross-sector advocacy, and community-specific resource development, the MHLC has become the leading authority in MHL education.

Before serving as the CEO for the MHLC, Annie Slease was a classroom teacher where she spent her last decade leading her school’s middle and high school musical programs. She understands the responsibilities of a director and recognizes how frequently issues related to mental health may arise during a youth production. “Musical theatre is an essential space for so many young people. With this guide, we want directors, choreographers, music directors, stage managers, and really all adult members of the production team to feel confident engaging in conversations related to mental health with their young cast and crew. When those conversations happen, everybody can thrive.”

Supporting the Whole Performer: Mental Health Literacy in Theatre will soon be included digitally with all materials for every MTI licensee. Additional information will be forthcoming.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students. Launched in May 2025, MTI's Broadway Senior™ musicals are geared and adapted for adult performers 55 and over.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

About Mental Health Literacy Collaborative

The MHLC was co-founded in 2023 by Annie Slease, Dr. Donna Volpitta, and Jason Schofield, whose combined experience in education, policy advocacy, and business development spans decades. The MHLC includes global leaders of mental health, education, policy, and advocacy who recognize the urgency of today’s mental health crisis and the opportunity that comprehensive MHL education offers individuals and communities.

The MHLC, through its products and collaborations with national organizations, is dedicated to ensuring that all communities have the tools to understand Mental Health Literacy and engage in meaningful education that supports mental health.

The MHLC is a project of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Players Philanthropy Fund and serves nationwide with a project headquarters in Newark, Delaware.



