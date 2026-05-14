Escalator Malfunction at the Gershwin Theatre Leaves 3 People Injured

Three individuals sustained minor injuries Wednesday following an escalator incident at the Gershwin Theatre.

The incident occurred on May 13 following a matinee performance of Wicked. According to the statement, a group of middle school-aged students and their chaperones were riding the escalator when a child's shoelace became caught in the stair mechanism.

In order to prevent potential injury, the stop button for the escalator was pushed which caused those riding the escalator to bump into one another as the escalator was stopping.

Emergency responders from EMS and the Fire Department of the City of New York arrived at the scene, and three individuals were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement, Nederlander said, “The safety and security of our patrons is our highest priority at the Gershwin Theatre. Nederlander has been in contact with the New York City Department of Buildings and our maintenance partners. We are committed to ensuring our safety protocols are rigorously followed so our guests can continue to enjoy their experience at the theater with complete peace of mind.”

The New York City Department of Buildings conducted an inspection of both Gershwin Theatre escalators following the incident and cleared them for continued use.

Read the original story on CBS News.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. The Broadway sensation examines what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

A two-part film adaptation was released in 2024 and 2025, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The second film, Wicked: For Good, marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.