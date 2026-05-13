Video: See Mariska Hargitay in LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT Season 27 Finale Sneak Peek

Ahead of her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing this month, Mariska Hargitay is closing out Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In a sneak peek clip from the episode, Hargitay stars as fan-favorite Captain Olivia Benson, encouraging a young boy to be honest with his therapist over a game of catch.

Titled "Monster," the logline for the season finale reveals: "A procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court. As Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan, he finds himself in grave danger." The episode will air on May 14 at 9 pm on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Mariska Hargitay will begin her run in Every Brilliant Thing on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The solo play, which has been nominated for two Tony Awards, is running through Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre. The show’s current star, 2026 Tony nominee Daniel Radcliffe, will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: SVU is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, the hit series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Hargitay stars alongside Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane and Aimé Donna Kelly. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown and Peter Jankowski executive produce.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

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