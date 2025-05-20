CENTER STAGE 25th Anniversary Celebration to Feature Susan Stroman Masterclass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic dance film CENTER STAGE, choreographer Susan Stroman is teaming up with Open Jar Studios to create a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Center Stage, a special multi-part event beginning with a tutorial masterclass on the infectious “Jazz Class” routine from the film plus a special once-in-a-lifetime interactive “Dance-A-Long” screening of the film.

The multi-part event starts at 5:30 pm on Thursday, June 5, with a Center Stage Masterclass taught by Susan Stroman and her associate James Gray. This unique dance class will teach the iconic "jazz class warm-up" and combo scene highlighted in the movie.

Immediately following the masterclass, attendees will be treated to an interactive and experiential “Dance-A-Long” screening of Center Stage with the opportunity to “Dance-A-Long” and perform the “jazz class warm up and combo along” with the actors in the film.

The interactive screening experience (created and led by Leah Hofmann, associate director to Susan Stroman) will also include a Center Stage Costume Contest where attendees can dress as a character in their favorite moment of the film, plus additional activities, special guests and surprises.

The Center Stage 25th Anniversary Celebration can be attended in-person or virtually. In-Person tickets for both the 90 masterclass and the interactive screening of Center Stage are $25 (matching the 25th Anniversary). In-person tickets to the screening alone are limited and available for $15. Those who cannot attend the event in-person have a virtual option to attend the masterclass via a livestream link for $15. Proceeds benefit the Stage Door Foundation. Tickets are available here or here.

The film follows a group of New York City ballet students working within the competitive world of professional dance, where they must devote themselves to their art with the rigor of Olympic athletes. While experiencing the joys, sorrows, and conflicts of youth, they vie for a place in the prestigious American Ballet Academy and strive to take center stage. Take a look back at the film for its 25th anniversary in a retrospective piece here.

The Stage Door Foundation is a not-for-profit organization providing support to artists as they develop theatrical projects, allowing individuals to focus on the creative process. Their mission is to secure and provide support to theatrical artists by providing access to professional mentorship, subsidized investments, and a supportive network infrastructure that can ignite the innovation of art. The vision of The Stage Door Foundation is to shape a world where art can be dreamed, developed, and realized without obstacles, to cultivate a performing arts ecosystem that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the untold stories waiting to be unveiled. www.stagedoor.org

Open Jar Studios - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist.