CDC Shortens Isolation Period For Those Who Test Positive For COVID-19 But Are Asymptomatic

Amidst the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for those who test positive, but are asymptomatic. The isolation period has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

Science has determined that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

Additionally, the CDC has updated the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by mask use for an additional 5 days. If a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, an exposed person must wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

Read the full statement from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html.