CBS Picks Up Comedy FAM, Starring Nina Dobrev and Bryan Stokes Mitchell

According to Deadline, CBS has announced that they have placed a series order on the new comedy called FAM. Written by Corinne Kingsbury, the show explores family dynamics after a woman's half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé. Scott Elliswill direct the pilot. Nina Dobrev stars alongside Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tone Bell and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Read more about it from Deadline here!

Bell is a standup comic, with a forthcoming special coming to Showtime. He is also known for his roles on Netflix's DISJOINTED, 9JKL, THE FLASH, KEY AND PEELE, AND LOVE YOU MEAN IT.

Dobrev recently wrapped a six-season run as the lead on the CW's hit series THE VAMPIRE DIARIES. She has appeared in films including THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER, LET'S BE COPS, and Atom Egoyan's CHLOE.

Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by the New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented Fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration." He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Millerin the illustrious production of Shuffle Along.

A triple threat dreamgirl, Sheryl Lee Ralph is an acclaimed veteran of film, television and the Broadway stage. Her award-winning work includes creating the role of 'Deena Jones' in the legendary Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, which resulted in winning 1982 Tony Award and Drama Desk Award Nominations as Best Actress in a Musical.









