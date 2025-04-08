CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL To Release Original Cast Recording

The Original Cast Recording will be released in Fall 2025.
An Original Cast Recording of CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL is in the works, featuring a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander, and based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious and #1 worldwide bestselling book series. The Original Cast Recording will be released in Fall 2025 by Center Stage Records, with an exact release date to be announced soon.
CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL opened off-Broadway on July 30, 2023, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The complete off-Broadway cast will reunite to record the album this week: L.R. Davidson, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Thomas Holmes, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen, Sonia Roman, Dan Rosales, Malynne Smith and Markia Nicole Smith. For the Original Cast Recording, Music Direction is by Matt Castle, with Vocal Arrangements by Brad Alexander and Matt Castle, and orchestrations by Brad Alexander.
Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator of Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club and Captain Underpants series, said “CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL is a show for everyone. Humorous and heartwarming, it will inspire and encourage kids and families to be fearless, imaginative, and creative. I loved every minute and can’t wait to see it again and again.”
This musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander - the team that brought you Dog Man: The Musical! Center Stage Records released the Original Cast Recording of Dog Man: The Musical on September 27, 2019.
The original off-Broadway production of CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL featured direction and choreography by Marlo Hunter, set design by Cameron Anderson, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by David Lander, co-sound design by Scott Stauffer and Jesse Desrosiers, puppet design/ fabrication by AchesonWalsh Studios, music direction by Paul Staroba, and orchestrations by Brad Alexander.
Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical.
CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL is in its second season touring North America, opening this weekend at the CAA Theatre in Toronto, ONT for an engagement April 12 – May 4, 2025, with upcoming engagements in Detroit, MI; Morristown, NJ; Sanford, ME; and more to be announced.
Videos