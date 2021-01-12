CAROLE KING: NATURAL WOMAN, BILLY JOEL: LAST PLAY AT SHEA and More Available to Stream in January
Broadway On Demand will present several one-person events this month, as part of its "One-Person Powerhouse" theme, including the solo show Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade (January 15 - 31) and the documentary series Billy Joel: Last Play at Shea (January 22) and Carole King: Natural Woman (January 29).
The solo play Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying run for President in 1968. Follow Bobby from his announcement to entering the race to his last speech at the Ambassador Hotel. The play combines many of his famous speeches, as well as his private apprehensions and some of the more personal moments of his exhilarating campaign.
Written and performed by David Arrow, Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade is directed by Eric Nightengale with a creative team that includes Scenic Design by James Morgan, Lighting Design by Miriam Nilofa Crowe, Sound Design by Ben Scheff, Projection Design by Kathrine R. Mitchell, Director of Photography Diego Cordero, Video Editor Quintin Harris, Audio Engineer Colin Barry-Jester, Production Stage Manager Denise Yaney. General Management by LDK Productions and is produced by Lisa Dozier King and To Seek a Newer World Productions.
The Last Play at Shea chronicles the intersecting histories of the landmark Shea Stadium and the legendary performer Billy Joel. Narrated by Alec Baldwin, this documentary special includes interviews with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Roger Daltrey and Don Henley. Directed by Paul Crowder, The Last Play at Shea is written by Mark Monroe and produced by Steve Cohen and Nigel Sinclair.
Carole King: Natural Woman is a celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter's life and career from 1960's New York to the music mecca of 70's Los Angeles to the present. Carole King joins collaborators and family in new interviews, while rare home movies, performances and photos complete the tapestry. Featuring Carole King herself, this documentary is directed by George Scott and Produced by Celia Moor.
"ONE PERSON POWERHOUSE" TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, January 15 - Sunday, January 31
Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/VXRa9xaCZUfa-kennedy-bobbys-last-crusade
Beginning Friday, January 22
The Last Play at Shea
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/dwMkVeiZm62C-the-last-play-at-shea
Beginning Friday, January 29
Carole King: Natural Woman
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/zgVrw3sG71Ex-carole-king-natural-woman
Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.
