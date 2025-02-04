CARMEN JONES Star Olga James Passes Away at 95

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Olga James, star of the film adaptation of Oscar Hammerstein's Carmen Jones, has passed away at 95 years old.

James studied opera at the Julliard School of Music, making her professional debut in Paris in a production of Virgil Thomson's Four Saints in Three Acts. Upon returning to the States, she went on to appear in the all-Black musical revue Smart Affairs by Larry Steele.

In addition to her single film role in Carmen Jones, James performed on Broadway in the 1956 musical Mr. Wonderful, written by Jerry Bock, Larry Holofcener, and George David Weiss. The cast, led by Sammy Davis Jr., also included Chita Rivera, Jack Carter, and Marilyn Cooper.

Later in her career, James had recurring roles in The Bill Cosby Show, and also lent her voice to the cartoon series Sealab 2020.