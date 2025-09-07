CABARET on Broadway Sets September Closing Date; Billy Porter Withdraws from Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This just in - producers Adam Speers for ATG Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, and Wessex Grove announced that the Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will end its run on Broadway at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Sunday, September 21. On that date, the production will have played 18 preview performances and 592 regular performances.

Producer Adam Speers said, “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the painful decision to end our Broadway run on September 21. On behalf of all the producers, we’re so honored to have been able to bring this version of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff’s important masterpiece, Cabaret, to New York and to have opened the doors to our own Kit Kat Club for the year and a half we have been here.

Additionally, Cabaret announces that Billy Porter must withdraw from the production. Porter is recovering from a serious case of sepsis. His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks.

Marty Lauter and David Merino, the production’s two alternates for ‘Emcee,’ who have thrilled fans with their portrayals, will share the role for the upcoming final performances. Exact performance schedule for Lauter and Merino will be announced shortly on the show’s social media pages.

Speers added, “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future. I personally invite audiences to return to the Kit Kat Club one last time to see the incandescent Marisha Wallace as ‘Sally Bowles,’ alongside the remarkably talented Marty and David, two actors who have been giving soul-stirring performances as ‘Emcee’ since we first opened last April.”

Tickets for the final two weeks of the acclaimed musical are available now at www.kitkat.club.