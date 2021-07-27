Bryant Park Movie Nights Announces Full Movie Lineup

Bryant Park has announced the full movie lineup in its iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights series, which will be returning this summer after being paused due to the pandemic. Entering the 27th season, the series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights, presented by Verizon, will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking. With the series starting later in the summer, an earlier sunset will encourage a broader audience to attend.



In addition to Verizon, season partners include Paramount+ and Dunkin'. The Movie Nights film lineup was curated in collaboration with media partner Vulture.



Bryant Park Movie Nights will kick off on Monday, August 23rd with the previously announced, New York Magazine subscriber selected Clueless, and will conclude with a first of its kind "Broadway to Film" series that includes three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall including MOULIN ROUGE!; The Phantom of the Opera; and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The full 2021 summer lineup includes:

Monday, August 23rd: Clueless

Tuesday, August 24th: Hustlers

Monday, August 30th: The Muppets Take Manhattan

Tuesday, August 31st: Inside Man

Monday, September 6th: Uncut Gems

Tuesday, September 7th: Love & Basketball

Monday, September 13th: Moonstruck

Tuesday, September 14th: MOULIN ROUGE!

Monday, September 27th: The Phantom of the Opera

Tuesday, September 28th: Mrs. Doubtfire

This event is free to the public. As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org.

Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.