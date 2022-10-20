Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn Honors Black Women Suffragists At Cuyler-Gore Park In Fort Greene

The event was on October 15, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Brooklyn Honors Black Women Suffragists At Cuyler-Gore Park In Fort Greene

The New York Committee of the National Votes for Women Trail (NVWT) partnered with the historic Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church (LAPC), and Psi Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Incorporated to host the October 15, 2022 dedication ceremony for the plaque commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment and honoring the tireless efforts of a Brooklyn-based group of Black Women Suffragists, who struggled to secure the RIGHT TO VOTE for all American women.

The celebratory event took place in Cuyler Gore Park, Fulton Street and Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY; from 1 pm to 2:30 pm (EST). The newly installed plaque - funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation - honors the African American women of the Equal Suffrage League of Brooklyn (ESL) and is the first such NVWT plaque in New York City. In 1908, these women established their headquarters at the Carlton Avenue Branch of the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA), in Brooklyn.

Among the leaders of the ESL were: (1) Sarah J.S Garnet, the founder of the Equal Suffrage League and the first African American woman principal in New York City's public schools, and (2) Dr. Verina Morton-Jones a medical doctor, and outstanding social activist, who served as the President of the ESL for many years. State and local government officials including NYS Attorney General Letitia James, Justin Freeman, a representative for NYS Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest (AD 57) and NYC Council Member Crystal Hudson (CD 35), were among the attendees who offered remarks at the event.


PHOTO CREDIT: GERALD PEART



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


SAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-upSAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-up
October 19, 2022

Sydney Festival returns this January to give the city its sizzle with an exhilarating line-up of vibrant ideas, irrepressible creativity, remarkable talent and pure summertime revelry across 25 days from 5-29 January 2023. 
THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along EventsTHE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along Events
October 19, 2022

Caroling is a time-honored Christmas tradition that brings joy to entire communities. This holiday season the caroling tradition is elevated in three special concerts around the Southland on three consecutive Sundays during December. 
Embrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los AngelesEmbrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los Angeles
October 19, 2022

Embrace Your Cape Enterprises has announced two powerful theater encores all directed by award-winning actress, director and producer Kimleigh Smith.  
The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022
October 19, 2022

Long a Chicago staple for high-quality, original musicals, the Sigman Brothers venture out of their musical theater comfort zone into narrative prose.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5
October 19, 2022

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that individual tickets for the Salt Lake City return of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10am. Tickets are available at the Eccles Theater box office, by calling ArtTix at 801.355.2787 (M-F, 10am-6pm, Sat. 10am-2pm) or by visiting BroadwayattheEccles.com.