Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Presents Its Seventh Anniversary Show At Park Plaza Restaurant

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) celebrates their seventh anniversary with a special show at a new location - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, August 15th @ 8:30pm.

BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.

The show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Troy Alan [Edinburgh Fringe Festival] Sean Donnelly [Late Show with Steven Colbert] and Aparna Nancherla [Netflix].

Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum. - "Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties."

Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNig­hts or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gm... For more Shelly information, contact: thatshelly@gmail.com or 718-309-7153.





