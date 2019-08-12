Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Presents Its Seventh Anniversary Show At Park Plaza Restaurant

Aug. 12, 2019  

Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Presents Its Seventh Anniversary Show At Park Plaza Restaurant

Aug. 12, 2019

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) celebrates their seventh anniversary with a special show at a new location - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, August 15th @ 8:30pm.

BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.

The show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Troy Alan [Edinburgh Fringe Festival] Sean Donnelly [Late Show with Steven Colbert] and Aparna Nancherla [Netflix].

Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum. - "Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties."

Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNig­hts or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gm... For more Shelly information, contact: thatshelly@gmail.com or 718-309-7153.



