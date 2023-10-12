Brooke Shields to be Honored at Only Make Believe Gala Featuring J. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Vosk, A.J. Shively & More

On Monday, November 6th, Only Make Believe will gather at the Broadhurst Theatre to recognize those who inspire with their dedication to philanthropy while raising crucial funds to support their interactive theatre programming.

Only Make Believe brings interactive theatre with professional actors to over 100,000 children in pediatric hospitals, care facilities, and special education schools. All shows are completely free of charge to children and their families. They are dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills.

Join in as they honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein award for advocacy and activism, Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB founders award, and long time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefani Award. Celebrate their milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999 with a spectacular show. Directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.

The event will feature American Idol's Melinda Doolittle, Tony winner J Harrison Ghee, Steven Jamail, Tony nominee Brad Oscar, Tony nominee A.J. Shively, Jessica Vosk, Tony Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams and more TBA.

EVENT DETAILS:



WHEN: Monday Nov 6 at 7pm



WHERE: Broadhurst Theatre 235 West 44th. New York, NY



TICKETS: $162 and up







More about Only Make Believe

Only Make Believe celebrates a milestone this year, serving 100,000 children since its inception in 1999. For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through Only Make Believe, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre.

