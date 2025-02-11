Brooke Shields to Star MARGARET! Industry Reading About Margaret Wise Brown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MARGARET!, a new indie rock musical about the extraordinary life of writer Margaret Wise Brown, will hold an industry-only presentation this week. A soulful rebel, seductive iconoclast, and literary impresario, Brown, author of the enduring masterpiece, “Goodnight Moon” was at the center of cafe society during New York City’s bohemian heyday in the 1930s and 40s.

Brooke Shields stars opposite Jane Bruce (Margaret) in the role of Brown’s on-again, off-again lover, the gender-fluid poet and actress known as Michael Strange. MARGARET! explores the artistic rivalry and torrid love affair that sparked between two brilliant, boundary breaking women.

With a book by Genevieve Adams, music by Johanna Samuels, and lyrics by Genevieve Adams and Johanna Samuels, the production is directed by Adams and features a stellar cast, including Gregg Bello, Annelise Cepero, Avery Hope, Walker Jensen, Kelly Lester, Aaron Long, Mary Jo Mecca, Onie Watlington, and Adams. An industry-only presentation of MARGARET! will take place on Thursday February 13th.