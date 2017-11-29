Broadwaysted Welcomes THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Mark Evans and Amelia McClain

This week, we're sitting around the puzzle table in the Wig Room with Mark Evans and Amelia McClain, two stars of the hilarious The Play That Goes Wrong. Since we're backstage before the show, we're sipping on water while Mark and Amelia dish about being in the longest-running play on Broadway and dealing with the set's ego after the Tony.

Mark spills about his early dreams of "living forever" and "learning to fly" (FAME!) and Amelia shares about the improv show going on backstage every night. Inspired by the murder mystery at the heart of The Play That Goes Wrong, Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "Murder Mystery OR Something I Just Made Up?" We've seen the show twice and died laughing each time; it's no mystery that we love The Play That Goes Wrong so check it out!

It's also no mystery that the Broadwaysted Crew couldn't do a whole episode without having a fun cocktail chat--so we share some Holiday "Cheers" and play a new game where we "Christmas-ify" Broadway show titles. In "What Have You Seen This Week?" Kevin gushes about the New York City Center's Gala Presentation of BRIGADOON with an incredible cast (with a big shout out to star-on-the-rise Madison Stratton!)

Kevin & Kimberly also go "Off-Broadwaysted" with the cast of the new comedy at the Jerry Orbach Theater, HOT MESS. We have a ball with #FriendoftheShow Max Crumm, Lucy DeVito, and Paul Molnar talking stand-up, rom coms, and an epic story about corduroy pants.

And if THAT isn't enough, we're also officially announcing a Holiday Treat with a lot of heart (and puns) starting next Tuesday! We are proud to be presenting A Broadwaysted Carol Channing, a radio play written by our own Kevin Jaeger for Broadwaysted's holiday campaign to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This three part (yes, it seriously is three parts this time) festive tale brings together some of Broadway's biggest names to bring our twist on Charles Dicken's classic holiday story to life. We're so excited to share this with you and to spread the word about such an important charitable organization during this "Season of Love," so we hope you'll listen in as Scrooge gets Broadwaysted!