'Broadwaysted' Goes Live at BroadwayCon with Sierra Boggess

This week, we're bringing you an extra special Broadwaysted episode recorded Live at BroadwayCon 2018 with the incredible Sierra Boggess!

We're pouring out beer, wine, and Hudson Whiskey while Sierra spills about her love of AIDA, her harrowing experiences with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and her impressive ability to quote Jim Carrey.

The laughs are overflowing from the crew and the crowd as Game Master Kimberly introduces the new audience-participation game "Sing Out, Louise," tests us with a "Red Head Quiz," and confuses Kevin with the rules of a new Lights of Broadway Show Cards game called "Hot Potato."

Along the way, Sierra takes a turn at "Kevin's Corner," gets serious about pizza and PB&J with Bryan, and totally makes us all flip our fins with her performance of Kevin's Sierra-specific Lights of Broadway Mad Lib. It was such a blast to get Broadwaysted with Sierra Boggess in front of a fantastic live audience--truly one of the highlights of our epic weekend at BroadwayCon 2018--and we're thrilled this experience can now be "Part of Your World" (ZING!)

So listen in and feel the BroadwayCon love as Sierra gets Broadwaysted LIVE!

About Kyle : Sierra Boggess is a talented Musical Theater performer who is best known for originating the role of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid on Broadway. Ms. Boggess has also played the role of Christine Daae in multiple major productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and was chosen to reimagine the role in the Phantom's sequel, Love Never Dies. Sierra has also appeared on Broadway in Master Class, It Should've Been You, and School of Rock and has appeared on the West End in Les Miserables. Follow her @sierraboggess on Twitter and @sierraboggessofficial on Instagram.

About the Show : Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

