Broadway's SIX Breaks Box Office Record to Close Out 2022

SIX grossed $1,649,206.00 for 8 shows of the holiday performance week ending January 1, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Six closed out 2022 with a new box office record at the Lena Horne Theatre. Six grossed $1,649,206.00 for 8 shows of the holiday performance week ending January 1, 2023, besting the previous record of $1,357,276.00 set by the hit musical. The average capacity was 100.20%.

SIX also set a new house record at the Lena Horne Theatre (formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre). The previous record was $1,626,478.00 set by Waitress the week ending January 28, 2018.

SIX: Live on Broadway has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Tune in to Sirius XM Radio's On Broadway Channel 77 on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET) for the premiere of "The Royal Hour," an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating Six: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about Six and the Grammy nominated album. To get the Sirius XM app and start a free trial: Go to siriusxm.com/free-trial so you can be part of the herstory!

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.




Broadway's SIX Breaks Box Office Record to Close Out 2022
