Broadway's Desi Oakley To Release New Holiday Single 'Christmas On The Coast'

Broadway actor and recording artist Desi Oakley will release her new holiday single, CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST, on Friday, November 21.

Written by Dan Diaz and Martin Storrow, the track will mark a bi-coastal collaboration recorded between artists in Los Angeles and New York City, combining West Coast tones with the nostalgia of an East Coast winter. Listeners may pre-save the single ahead of its release at ChristmasontheCoast.com.

Oakley’s credits include Waitress (Jenna on Broadway, the West End, and the first national tour), Chicago (Roxie Hart), Wicked, Annie, and Les Misérables, with recent television appearances in Elsbeth, Gotham, The Gilded Age, and Only Murders in the Building. Her vocal work spans projects such as the Wicked film, Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM!, and Spirited. Based in New York City, she is also active as a mental-health advocate and music educator.

The single’s composer-producer Dan Diaz is an LA-based artist whose work includes contributions to Frozen 2, Hamilton (Disney+), Knives Out, and The Mandalorian, along with recording and production credits for Jason Mraz, Kat Quinn, and Champion Mood. Storrow, a New York-based songwriter and touring musician, has had music featured across NBC, Starz, and Netflix and is the creator of the musical King of Pangaea, showcased at NAMT and premiered in London in 2025.