BroadwayWorld Will Chat Live Today with Laura Osnes- Tune In at 11AM!

Do you have a burning question for Laura Osnes?

Today, September 25 (11:00am EST), BroadwayWorld will be coming to you live from Bliss 49 Spa to chat about her favorite beauty tips and tricks, and of course, her upcoming show at the Cafe Carlyle. Have a question? Send it in advance via Facebook or Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskLauraBWW.

Watch live below at 11AM!

Osnes will make her return to Café Carlyle with Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Ted Sperling and two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in Cockeyed Optimists: The World of Rodgers and Hammerstein, September 26-30. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb.

Osnes just concluded her run in the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Other Broadway: Cinderella in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations), Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), after creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse(San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award), Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations), Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

