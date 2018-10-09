BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Social Media Correspondent

Oct. 9, 2018  

BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Social Media Correspondent

If you're a Los Angeles-based theater lover with a knack for social media, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Social Media Intern to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Los Angeles, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is required. Basic video editing experience is also a plus.

This is an unpaid internship, with college credit available.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'LA Social Media Intern'.

