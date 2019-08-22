BroadwayWorld Seeks Back-to-School College Student Bloggers

We're looking for Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors to share their knowledge with Freshman with recommendations and back-to-school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more below!

How can I get involved as a Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your school's program and highlight what makes it unique.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least one blog post per week for at least four weeks. You must be studying the theatrical arts, but you do NOT need to be a performer. Techs, designers, writers, and directors are all welcome!

We're specifically looking for upperclassmen interested in writing about what they learned in their first year of college. How to meet people, get involved in theatre, get your dorm set up, everything a first year student should know! Posts will be written now through September with the option to continue through the school year.

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and College Center pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5.5+ monthly visitors!

The position offers flexible hours and minimal deadlines. Posts can be scheduled around summer vacations.

To apply or for more information, fill out our application form at www.broadwayworld.com/writeforus-students.cfm. Please include which school you are currently attending in the 'About' section.





