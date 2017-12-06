BroadwayWorld Live Will Chat with Megan Hilty Next Week!

Do you have a burning question for Broadway bombshell Megan Hilty?

Next Thursday, December 14, (1:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Hilty, who will headline The New York Pops' The Most Wonderful Time of the Year next weekend at Carnegie Hall. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskMeganBWW.

Tune in at 1:30pm to watch live!

Megan Hilty reunites with The New York Pops and Music Director and conductor Steven Reineke for two festive, holiday-inspired concerts entitled The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Hilty and the orchestra will perform songs from her holiday album, A Merry Little Christmas (2016) including "Count Your Blessings" from White Christmas, "The Christmas Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "Santa Baby". For tickets, visit: carnegiehall.org.

Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash. She received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off. She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Earlier this year, she recurred on Bravo's dramedy Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce and the final season of CBS' The Good Wife.





