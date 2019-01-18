BroadwayWorld JR Is Seeking New Contributors!

BroadwayWorld JR
Jan. 18, 2019  

BroadwayWorld JR is looking for new contributors!

Want a chance to attend more theatre with your kids? If you have an interest in reviewing children's theatre/classes for ages 10 and under, why not write about it for BroadwayWorld to help other parents?

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts in the New York City area, with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. This position is unpaid.

To apply, please send a resume and one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'BroadwayWorld JR'.

