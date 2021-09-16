BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Weekend Newsdesk Editor

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a part-time, weekend Newsdesk Editor.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm ET (some flexibility/occasional variation for special event coverage), with some opportunity for additional hours on weekdays. The position pays $17/hour.

Responsibilities include:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to theatre and entertainment around the world.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, covering industry events, and composing feature stories.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Part-Time Applicant'.