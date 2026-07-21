Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2026- Learn About How Inflation Impacts Broadway and More



In This Economy? How Inflation Impacts Broadway Inflation is rising and hitting New York City especially hard. In May 2026, inflation reached 4.2%, its highest level in over three years. While national inflation cooled slightly in June, NYC-area consumer prices stayed high, with local prices up 4.1% compared to the year before. So, if your pocketbook is feeling squeezed this summer, the numbers back up your economic instinct. But how does inflation affect Broadway? Across the board, everyone is grappling with the economic impacts, from artists and fans to the Broadway productions themselves.