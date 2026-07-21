Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2026- Learn About How Inflation Impacts Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the web. We're diving into how inflation is impacting Broadway as prices continue to rise across New York City. Plus, catch Rosie O'Donnell's heartfelt chat about her new Off-Broadway solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering this month. We've also got must-watch videos including Ramin Karimloo in Sweeney Todd, performances from Chicago's final weekend, and exclusive scoops from stars like Ben Platt revealing his dream roles. Read on for all the latest!
But first...
|Coming Up
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Sunday, July 26
Joe Turner's Come and Gone closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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In This Economy? How Inflation Impacts Broadway
Inflation is rising and hitting New York City especially hard. In May 2026, inflation reached 4.2%, its highest level in over three years. While national inflation cooled slightly in June, NYC-area consumer prices stayed high, with local prices up 4.1% compared to the year before. So, if your pocketbook is feeling squeezed this summer, the numbers back up your economic instinct. But how does inflation affect Broadway? Across the board, everyone is grappling with the economic impacts, from artists and fans to the Broadway productions themselves.
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Video: Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About the Deeply Personal Journey Behind COMMON KNOWLEDGE
Ready or not, here comes Rosie! Stage and screen superstar Rosie O'Donnell is returning to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre on July 22. Watch in this video as Rosie chats more about what audiences can expect from the new show.
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Star in SWEENEY TODD in New Trailer
by Michael Major
Ramin Karimloo stars as Sweeney Todd in Birmingham Rep's production of Sondheim’s classic musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Watch a first look video of the production.. (more...)
|Video: Matt Wiercinski Performs 'Oh, Behave!' at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP
by Stephi Wild
Matt Wiercinski channeled Austin Powers in 'Oh, Behave!' at Broadway Bares: License to Strip, with MiMi Scardulla leading a fembot battalion in the Billy Griffin-choreographed number. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Matteo Lane & Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in CHICAGO
by Michael Major
Matteo Lane performs 'We Both Reached for the Gun' as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO during the production's final weekend at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. The production also released video footage of Lane performing 'All I Care About Is Love.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sing For Your Seniors recently hosted a special Broadway Session at The SAGE Center featuring members of the original Broadway cast of Beaches The Musical alongside special guest artists. See photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cheryl Davis and Jacquelyn Reingold, Executive Committee members of Honor Roll!, an advocacy and action group of women+ playwrights over forty — and women+ over 40 allies, have launched the 50 Plays by Women+ Over 50 list. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Matthew Paluch
The Royal Ballet School annual Royal Opera House matinee is a big deal, but perhaps this year more than ever. 2026 marks the centenary of the school, and considering this when watching the performance amplifies what we see on the stage even more than usual. . (more...)
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Infinity Vision Tickets to Go on Sale via Fandango
by Joshua Wright
Infinity Vision tickets for Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY are now available on Fandango, with a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a trip to the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.. (more...)
Review: ARIADNE AUF NAXOS, Glyndebourne Festival
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Richard Strauss's opera within an opera, Ariadne aux Naxos, is a curious beast: a hybrid of spoken word and singing, a mix of musical influences and themes which ask whether high art can ever mix with popular entertainment. Two rival musical companies – a burlesque group and a serious opera company – must give their performances simultaneously at the request of the richest man in Vienna.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: PROG ROCK: A FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN, Royal Albert Hall
by Franco Milazzo
Finally, prog gets its Prom. The BBC's heart is unarguably in the right place in handing the genre's back catalogue to their Concert Orchestra, in tribute to a 'pioneering, British-driven movement' rendered, as the billing has it, 'on an orchestral scale'. And yet the result falls a fair way short of the ambition.. (more...)
Ben Platt Wants to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and ANGELS IN AMERICA
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt has already had a plethora of career highlights, but in a recent interview, he revealed some of the dream roles he still has on his bucket list, including Sunday in the Park With George and Angels in America.. (more...)
September L. Davis Teases 'Big, Big News' Coming This Fall in NYC
by Michael Major
September L. Davis is teasing 'big, big, big' news. In a recent interview with Marc Shaiman, Davis stated that she has something planned for this fall in New York City, not giving away too many details. Watch the video!. (more...)
Kate Baldwin, Norbert Leo Butz and More to Join BROADWAY SINGS FOR AARON LAZAR
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin will host “Extraordinary: Broadway Sings for Aaron Lazar,' a special one-night benefit concert at Bell Theater at Bell Works.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: BLACK DYKE BAND, Royal Albert Hall
by Louise Penn
Black Dyke Band brings its popular programme of classics and movie music, written or arranged for brass, to the BBC Proms. Showcasing their industrial roots and professional virtuosity, they prove why they are 'the best-known brass band in the world'.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: BOLÉRO RHYTHMS OF SPAIN, Royal Albert Hall
by Cheryl Markosky
It's an outstanding win for Spain in the World Cup – and for the sizzling Spanish National Orchestra in their BBC Proms debut. Both display tremendous talent and teamwork in their respective fields on a night to remember.. (more...)
Summer Strallen Will Join BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in London as 'Delia Deetz'
by Stephi Wild
Four-time Olivier Award-nominee Summer Strallen, will take on the role of Delia Deetz in the London production of Beetlejuice The Musical for a strictly limited season. Learn more here!. (more...)
Hammerstein Museum Awarded $1 Million PA State Grant for Highland Farm Redevelopment
by Stephi Wild
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center received a $1 million RACP grant from Pennsylvania to support redevelopment of Highland Farm in Bucks County, marking the museum's third such state award.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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