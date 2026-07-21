Andrew Barth Feldman Will Lead NERO, a New Musical From Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, in London

Andrew Barth Feldman will make his London debut as Nero in the new musical NERO, with a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik.

Directed by Lindsay Posner (Death and the Maiden, A View from the Bridge and Noises Off), NERO will play at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, with a press night on Friday 6 November.

About NERO

From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.

Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.

With Duncan Sheik's contemporary score, Steven Sater's poetic storytelling and visionary direction from Lindsay Posner, NERO transforms one of history's greatest myths into an epic theatrical event.

About Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew is best known for his on screen breakout, co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence in Sony comedy NO HARD FEELINGS from Good Boys’ director, Gene Stupnitsky. He is the heart and soul of the film which debuted to incredible reviews, for Andrew specifically. Andrew can also be seen in Jason Reitman’s feature SATURDAY NIGHT which premiered at Telluride and TIFF and was released in September 2024. He also stars in Maude Apatow’s upcoming directorial debut POETIC LICENSE alongside Cooper Hoffman and Leslie Mann which premiered at TIFF to rave reviews.

On stage, Andrew most recently starred in the Tony winning musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway. Previously, Andrew starred in Joshua Harmon’s Lortel nominated play WE HAD A WORLD opposite Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles. He also appeared on stage as ‘Seymour’ in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, opposite Sarah Hyland. Prior, Andrew was best known for his Broadway debut as the youngest actor to ever take on the role of Evan Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway. He won the prestigious National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and can be seen recurring in the second season of the Disney+ hit show HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES in a role written for him by Tim Federele.

In his "spare" time, Andrew runs a theatre company, Zneefrock Productions. Founded when Andrew was twelve-years-old, Zneefrocks productions raise money for charity and have included The Last Five Years, Be More Chill, and an original musical Star Wars musical called "SW: A New(sical) Hope," among many others.



Photo Credit: Rebecca Pitt Creative

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