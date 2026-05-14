Montego Glover, Robert Sean Leonard, and Jean Lichty Will Lead AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Off-Broadway

La Femme Theatre Productions has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter, beginning July 23 in advance of its opening on August 11, 2026 through September 6, 2026 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City. The production will be directed by Sarna Lapine.

The cast will be led by Tony Nominee Montego Glover (Broadway: Gypsy, Into The Woods), Tony Winner Robert Sean Leonard (Broadway: Sunday In The Park with George. TV: “The Gilded Age.” Film: Dead Poets Society), and Jean Lichty (Off Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), with Drama Desk Award Winner Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Camelot, Waitress), Tony and Drama Desk Nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia. TV: “The Good Wife”), Drama Desk Award Winner Ryan Spahn (Off-Broadway: Gloria), Will DeVary (Regional: Master Harold …and the Boys), Chris Ghaffari (Public’s Coriolanus), and Carmen Zilles (Broadway: Dog Day Afternoon).

Premiered in 1997 at Lincoln Center, An American Daughter remains one of Wasserstein’s most incisive and sharply observed works. Blending comedy with pointed socio-political insight, the play examines the unraveling of a prominent American political family as personal missteps, sexual politics, public scrutiny, and relentless media attention collide. It is a multifaceted tale of a family that cannibalizes its own legacy by undermining the potential of the daughter who carries the family torch – all with a significant assist from the media.

At the center of An American Daughter is a brilliant, accomplished woman, poised to step onto the national stage, until a seemingly minor personal oversight ignites a media frenzy that threatens to dismantle her reputation and shatter her dream of national public service. As the story unfolds, Wasserstein deftly reveals the unfair standards placed on women in public life alongside society’s fear of ambitious, strong women. Exploring the dilemma facing smart, powerful women, the prescient Wasserstein shines a light on not only just how fractured the American dream can be but also how fundamental fairly attaining that dream is to the future of the American experiment.

La Femme’s updated production, featuring an unpublished second act, marks the first New York revival of this sharp-witted play by the trailblazing Pulitzer Prize-winning Wendy Wasserstein, who was the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Play as a solo playwright.

“We could not imagine a more thrilling ensemble to bring An American Daughter to life. This extraordinary group of actors and designers brings a wealth of experience, talent, and power to Wendy Wasserstein’s timely yet timeless play, and their collective artistry promises a production that is as dynamic and relevant as it is deeply resonant.” - Jean Lichty, Executive Director of La Femme Theatre Productions.