Exclusive Video: Watch 'Cheek to Cheek' From IRVING BERLIN'S TOP HAT on GREAT PERFORMANCES





Jerry Travers is in heaven in a new clip from Irving Berlin’s Top Hat, which BroadwayWorld can exclusively share ahead of its PBS debut. Captured on the West End, the clip sees the performer, played by Phillip Attmore, dancing with Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke) while performing the classic Berlin standard, "Cheek to Cheek."

This clip from the Great Performances presentation follows two previously released sneak peeks, featuring the songs "No Strings" and "Top Hat, White Tie and Tails." Watch those here, and tune in to the premiere on Friday, May 15 at 9/8c on PBS.

Inspired by the 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this Chichester Festival Theatre revival was recorded from the West End in January 2026 and directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.

The musical follows Broadway star Jerry Travers (Attmore), who arrives in London to open a new show. He crosses paths with a model, Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke), whose beauty sleep is interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her, but the path of true love is never easy. With a score by Berlin, the musical also features classics such as “Cheek to Cheek,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Top Hat is part of “Broadway’s Best” from Great Performances on PBS, premiering Fridays, May 8-29 at 9/8c on PBS, pbs.org/gperf, and the PBS App. Other titles in the lineup include the filmed version of Suffs and An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson