BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/19/2024; Jobs In Public Relations, Philanthropy and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 12/19/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Development Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO five years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has int... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for AMADEUS

Seeking Stage Manager for The Manor Club Theatre's April production of AMADEUS by Peter Shaffer. Runs 4 performances, April 24 through April 27, 2025. Director, Donna Bellone. Stipend $250.00. Rehearses 3 times per week. To reply or for more information contact: tmctamadeus@gmail.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer in Costume Technology

Lecturer in Costume Technology Job No: 533424 Work Type: Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Location: Main Campus (Gainesville, FL) Categories: Recreation/Event Services, Humanities Department: 13040100 - COTA-THEATRE-CHAIR Job Description Classification Title: Lecturer in Costume Technology Job Description: The School of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts seeks a highly skilled and motivated costume technician to join our team as a Lecturer in Costume Technology b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Production Supervisors

The Williamstown Theatre Festival is seeking seasonal production supervisor positions for the 2025 season. Roles include: Audio, Costumes, Lighting, Production Management, Production Resources, Props, Scenery, Stage Management, and Technical Direction. Please check our website for the details of each position including responsibilities, start/end date, and compensation. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

POSITION: Company Manager CLASSIFICATION: Full-Time, Seasonal STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Assistant Managing Director SUPERVISES: Seasonal Company Management staff COMPENSATION: $1,300 per week LOCATION: Position may work remotely March - April. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA from May - August, during which housing is provided. HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to be accepted until the position is filled with priority application deadline of January 13, 2025. Appli... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Video Documentation Intern

The Video Documentation Intern plays a vital role in capturing and preserving the dynamic experiences of the Festival. Working closely with the staff videographers, the intern will gain hands-on experience in video production, post-production, and archival management, contributing to both the Festival's promotional efforts and its extensive historical documentation.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: School Programs Intern

Jacob’s Pillow seeks two School Programs Interns to serve as an integral part of a team led by the Interim Director of The School and the School Programs Manager, and includes the School Administrator and the School Programs Assistant. School Programs Interns work with The School Staff to coordinate and implement five on-site, professional advancement and development programs involving an international roster of Artist Faculty and program participants, as well as participate in operations and l... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Public Relations Intern

The Public Relations Intern works closely with the Public Relations & Communications Coordinator and the Director of Marketing to assist with all aspects of securing, tracking, and archiving media coverage of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival while managing the composition of weekly press releases, compilation of press kits for media, and other printed materials as assigned.... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Intern

Production Interns work alongside Jacob’s Pillow Production Staff as well as the visiting company's staff and artists to gain hands-on experience and knowledge about all aspects of the production process. Production Interns will complete seven (7) two-week rotations in which they will be the primary assistants to the Production Managers and departmental supervisors. During the pre-season Interns will assist the PMs and Supervisors in the planning, preparation, and advancing of the Festival, as ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Philanthropy Intern

The Philanthropy Intern will work alongside a dynamic Philanthropy team during Festival 2025. She/he/they will play an important role in the day-to-day fundraising operations of the summer Festival, and also be part of delivering major special events including the summer Gala and the opening events for the inaugural season of the Doris Duke Theatre. The early weeks of the internship are devoted to pre-festival responsibilities and Gala preparations, as well as learning best practices and pr... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Patron Services Intern

The Patron Services Intern plays a vital role in delivering an exceptional experience for patrons, artists, and staff at Jacob’s Pillow. Working directly with the Patron Services team, the intern will gain hands-on experience in all aspects of guest services, including box office operations, ticketing, and front-of-house support for the 2025 Festival season. This position offers the opportunity to develop customer service and event management skills, engage with diverse patrons, and work in a d... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Digital Marketing Intern

Jacob’s Pillow seeks a proactive and detail-oriented Digital Marketing Intern to support the organization’s digital marketing efforts and enhance its dynamic digital presence. Reporting to the Digital Marketing Manager, this intern will also work closely with the Director of Marketing and Digital Marketing Coordinator, contributing to a collaborative team focused on expanding audience reach through strategic digital initiatives.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Company Management Intern

Company Management Interns play a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Interns will take on a range of responsibilities focused on artist services, coordination, and hospitality, ensuring that all logistical aspects of festival performances and artist care run smoothly. Each intern will be assigned to one of Jacob’s Pillow's three theaters— the Ted Shawn Theatre, the Doris Duke Theatre, or the Henry J. Leir Stage— and will serve as the secondary point o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Community Engagement Intern

Two Community Engagement Interns work collaboratively within a small team to implement the Pillow’s community programs through relationship building, critical thinking, and administrative activities. Community Engagement Programs serve participants of all ages and experiences, from individuals encountering movement for the first time to the advanced dancer. The Community Engagement Interns contribute to the administrative, financial, and logistical functions of programming, simultaneously b... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Audience Development Intern

The Audience Development Intern works closely with the Audience Development Manager to collaborate on and execute strategic initiatives to develop new in-person and digital audiences for both free and paid events, as well as building strong relationships with local and regional community members and organizations, and serving as a supporting liaison to the Community Engagement department and The School at Jacob’s Pillow on year-round projects and initiatives.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Archives / Audience Engagement Intern

Two Archives / Audience Engagement Interns work with the Archives team to provide public access to the Pillow’s extensive collection of videos, photographs, books, and other historical materials; input all festival documentation into the Jacob’s Pillow Archives online catalog system; and support Archives events including Pre-Show Talks and PillowTalks.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: WINTER OSHA 30 CLASSES: Construction and General Industry

Our next batch of specialized safety classes is HERE! Register today and secure your spot now to earn your OSHA 30 card and ETCP renewal credits in the new year. OSHA 30 Construction Our next OSHA 30 Construction Class for the Entertainment Industry runs... January 20 - February 17, 2025 5 Mondays, 10 am - 7 pm ET Local One Stagehands in New York requires the OSHA 30 Construction card to work in the city's theaters. There's never been a better time to earn yours. OSHA 30 Gen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON-UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR UNIVERSITY MUSICAL THEATRE SPRING PRODUCTION OF SWEENEY TODD*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2025 production of Sweeney Todd! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patrons Services Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Seasonal First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Costume Technician

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COSTUME TECHNICIAN/STITCHER/WARDROBE Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qualit... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Technicians

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director

Development Director First State Ballet Theatre First State Ballet Theatre, a professional dance company and school in its 25th year, seeks an enthusiastic and hard-working person to join the team as Development Director. The ideal candidate will have a passion for arts administration and possess the ability to work well with a small team and individually. This person will have the drive to navigate the organization through a time of opportunity and growth. The Development Director re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Managing Director First State Ballet Theatre First State Ballet Theatre, a professional dance company and school in its 25th year, seeks an enthusiastic and hard-working person to join the team as Managing Director. The ideal candidate will have a passion for arts administration and possess the ability to work well with a small team and individually. This person will have the drive to navigate the organization through a time of opportunity and growth. The Managing Director reports to... (more)