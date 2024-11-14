BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/14/2024; Jobs In Ticket Services, Accounting, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/14/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy - MCC Theater

Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy Position Profile A New Role for a Future-Facing Strategy MCC Theater is pleased to be launching a search for a new senior leader dedicated to revenue strategy, relationship building, and the long-term sustainability of the organization. This new role, Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy, will join the organization at an exciting moment of achievement and impact. Charged with overseeing both development and marketing efforts, this stra... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ticket Services Manager

Title: Ticket Services Manager Classification: Full-Time Regular Pay Range: $50,000 - $51,500 annually Reports to: Director of Sales Operations Department: Ticket Services Location: New York, New York About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 45 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provoca... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18/hour UNION STATUS: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Guest Services Associate is an integral part of The Goodman Theatre’s front-of-house department. This position is responsible for operating the information desk located in the Goodman lobby with a focus on providing customer service to all patrons and visitors. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting Manager

Multiemployer Benefit Funds – New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan) The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to support the Director of Finance and Accounting in overseeing the daily activities of the Accounting Department. The successful candidate will also supervise the accounting staff as well as interact collaboratively with the other department managers, along with other Plan professionals, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Technician

COSTUME TECHNICIAN - Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COSTUME TECHNICIAN/STITCHER/WARDROBE Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Assistant

Operations Assistant Multiemployer Benefit Funds – New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan) The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking an Operations Assistant to act as support to the Director of Operations and Executive Director. The Operations Assistant will assume shared responsibilities in handling the day-to-day operations of the Funds, in accordance with the respective Trust Agreements and Plan Documents adopted by the Trustee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

FIRST HAND - Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Seasonal First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications - Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation

Director of Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity These are exciting times in Sarasota as the Foundation is currently leading the vision to build a new world-class Sarasota Performing Arts Center in a public-private partnership with the city of Sarasota and in collaboration with the Bay Park Conservancy and Van Wezel Hall. The Foundation is seeking an experienced Director of Communications to lead all messaging, public relations, communications for this transformational n... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Position Title: Audience Services Manager Department: Marketing & Communications Department Reports To: Director of Marketing & Communications Job Type: Full-time, Annual, Overtime Exempt Salary/Wage: $1,125.00 per week Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: January 2025 A full Job description & application can be found at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Syracuse Stage seeks an Audience Services Manager to lead its customer service operations. The Audience Servi... (more)

Internships - Creative: Carl Kissin

Kissin Improv is seeking an intern to help expand the company beyond its classes in comedy improvisation. The goal is to launch a series of creative endeavors including cartoons, books, photos, E-zines, merchandise, theatrical shows, and more. Looking for someone who wants to be part of a team of creative people and is motivated to be a serial entrepreneur. Your job will entail helping to figure out how to launch, popularize, and monetize these ideas. Although this is an unpaid internship, I ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Practice Coordinator

The Wilma Theater seeks a Community Practice Coordinator. Position Summary The Community Practice Coordinator is a position designated to evolve the Wilma Theater’s Portable Studio Programing, help expand outreach to connect audiences to Wilma’s existing accessibility services, and to assist in implementing the Accessible Productions Initiative (API Program). Funded by a William Penn Foundation grant through July 31, 2026, the focus of this position is three-part: Implement programming in the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work, and leadership. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Kansas City Repertory Theatre (KCRep) is excited to welcome an innovative, collaborative, and entrepreneurial minded professional to serve as the company’s next Executive Director. Working in partnership with KCRep’s Artistic Director in a co-leadership relationship, the Executive Director will strengthen all operations by evaluating and implementing new systems and moving the company into a new era of independence and energy. This is a vital transformative moment as KCRep sunsets its longstandi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Gift Operations Coordinator

Steppenwolf Theatre Company For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

TITLE: DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Deputy Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Non-Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION: The Development Associate is an integral part of the success of the fundraising team at Ford’s Theatre and is responsible for gift administration, including gift entry and drafting acknowledgement letters. The Development Associate provides support to all areas of the development department, including individual giving, membership, corporate giving, sp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian (Part-Time)

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Manager FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt SALARY RATE: $17/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Custodian is responsible for all daily and periodic cleaning of The Goodman Theatre as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support the Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a well-structured program ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Design Assistant

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for a Design Assistant to join our talented Costume Department. Under the direction of the Costume Director, the Resident Design Assistant is responsible for helping achieve the Costume Designer’s vision. They work closely with the Designer, the Costume Director and the other Design Assistants. They are responsible for shop... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Firsthand/Assistant Cutter

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates a Firsthand/Assistant Cutter to join our talented Costume Department. The Firsthand/Assistant Cutter reports to the Costume Director and works closely with the Draper and stitchers to create assigned costumes for the Globe Productions. The position requires extensive knowledge in clothing construction with an emphasis on bo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Teaching Artist - Geffen Playhouse

Experience the transformative power of theater with us at Geffen Playhouse. Join our vibrant community of artists, technicians, and staff dedicated to creating impactful performances that resonate long after the final bows. Together, we move hearts, spark conversations, and enrich the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. Geffen Playhouse seeks an experienced Teaching Artist to join the Education & Community Engagement department on a part-time basis. Teaching artists will help develop and deli... (more)