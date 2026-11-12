BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/12/2026; Jobs In Development, Production, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer + Director - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Choreographer + Director needed for a college production of "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” at Colorado School of Mines. The Choreographer + Director must attend evening/weekend rehearsals on campus in Golden from January-April with auditions in early January. Schedule will be set based on cast & director’s availability, but can expect 3 days of 3-hour long rehearsals per week, one usually being on the weekend. Our ideal Choreographer + Director candidate is immensely flexible... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Operating Engineer

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Touring Lighting Director

Company: Aquila Theatre Production: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Spring 2027 National Tour) Contract Type: Non-Union / Contract Duration: intermittent between Jan 9-April 9. (11-weeks with at least 3 being full weeks, and 8 being partial weeks. There are 3 unpaid hiatus weeks in between). This contract has a min of 46 days of work scheduled. Technical Rehearsals in NY, Jan 9-13. Company will book and pay for all travel and accommodations. Compensation: Weekly salary competitive/comme... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Find Out What’s Holding Your Voice Back | US$95 Clinical Vocal Assessment

“I’d pay double for someone who’d just say what’s actually wrong.” Find out which of your vocal limits can ACTUALLY CHANGE with training. Your assessment begins with a preliminary interview about your goals and what you feel is standing in your way. You sing any prepared song, then complete targeted vocal tests that examine muscle function and coordination alongside musicianship and technique. The assessment measures your range, natural resonance, timbre, agility, power and br... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager for Opera Tampa

Independent Contractor (IC) Role: Assistant Stage Manager (ASM). Reports to: Opera Tampa Production Stage Manager (PSM), Opera Tampa Technical Director (TD). Works Closely with: Opera Tampa Stage Management team members, Straz Center Production Staff, IATSE crew, and Artists. Description of Services: The Assistant Stage Manager (ASM) supports the preparation and operation of Tampa Opera productions at Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Scope of Work: • Assists with the documentatio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Coordinator for Opera Tampa

Independent Contractor (IC) Role: Costume Coordinator. Reports to: Opera Tampa Technical Director (TD). Works Closely with: Opera Tampa Stage Management team members, Straz Center Production Staff, IATSE crew, and Artists. Description of Services: The Costume Coordinator will assist in the planning, implementation, and execution of the costume design from a show specific rental package to support the artistic vision of Opera Tampa productions. This includes supporting pre-production, rehear... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Bookkeeper

Position: Part-Time Bookkeeper Reports to: Director of Finance Status: Non-Exempt Compensation: $30.00-$35.00 per hour SUMMARY George Street Playhouse is a fully professional, nationally-recognized producing Regional theatre located in New Brunswick, NJ. We’re seeking a skilled and detail-oriented part-time bookkeeper to join our team and support our financial operations for 15 hours per week. DUTIES AND... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on December 18th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: We're Hiring: Digital Marketing Executive

Ooshas Prep is a leading online test prep platform in India helping students excel in IELTS, SAT, GRE, GMAT, PTE, TOEFL, and other competitive exams. We are looking for a creative and results-driven Digital Marketing Executive to expand our digital presence and drive student enrollments. (more)

Classes / Instruction: Self-Producing Workshop led by Obie & CIPA Award-winning producer!

So you’re considering self-producing your next show…now what? In this 3-hour workshop led by Obie & CIPA Award-winning producer & TEAM Producing Dirctor Emma Orme, we’ll demystify the budgeting process, starting with the big picture—how you translate your values and artistic goals into predicted expenses. We'll then get our hands dirty. You'll be given an imaginary show concept and scenario and work to create a budget in real-time with other attendees. All participants will leave w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Technician, Video

POSITION: Stage Technician, Video DEPARTMENT: Production, Stage Operations REPORTS TO: Stage Operations Director CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Seasonal; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $28/hr; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and paid holidays; paid parental and bereavement leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life and disability insurance (short- and long-term), as well as voluntary s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Beginner piano student seeking affordable weekly lessons – Upper West Side

Adult beginner looking for a friendly, patient piano teacher for once-a-week lessons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Ideally, looking for someone who already teaches students in the neighborhood and might be able to fit in another student nearby. Budget: $30 per lesson (or less). Open to 30-minute lessons. No advanced credentials necessary. A music student, experienced pianist, or teacher looking to supplement an existing teaching schedule would be welcome. Please respond with a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: SEEKING: Production Stage Manager (PSM) – PAID POSITION

SEEKING: Production Stage Manager (PSM) – PAID POSITION Mirror Street is seeking an organized, collaborative, and proactive Production Stage Manager (PSM) for its upcoming developmental production of YUTE, a new play written by Marchael Giles and directed by Wes Andre Goodrich. The production will be presented at The Tank in March 2027. There may also be an opportunity to continue working with Mirror Street Collective on its subsequent June 2027 production of FRENCHMAN by Leroi Richardso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary playwrights. We carry out our mission through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. Reports to: Director of Development Position Summary: Playwrights Horizons, an award-winning off-Broadway theater located in the heart of Manhattan, seeks a candidate who will be an integral member of an active development office. The Devel... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking arranger/orchestrator

We want a highly skilled, experienced music arranger/copyist/transcriber to join the team for the American premiere of a Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer, previously performed to great success in Europe, under the auspices of a Manhattan-based indie opera company (this will be presented in a foreign language with English surtitles). The role is a temporary position, with the possibility of a full-time role as music supervisor later in the process, once funding and active pr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager/Production Assistant

Happy New Month I am an independent Film and Commercial Video Producer, I am hiring the above subject crew for a Commercial Advertisement Video Making this month. Production Manager $800/Per Day , Production Assistant $350 Per Day , Location New York 10 miles Way can also Apply. Application should come with Resume and sent to skyframespictureproduction@gmail.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Agent – Film, Television & Theatre | New York

YOU Talent Agency LLC is an established international talent agency with offices in New York, London and Hamburg. We represent performers across film, television, theatre and live entertainment, working closely with casting directors, producers and industry professionals to develop and advance our clients' careers. We are seeking a motivated, ambitious and commercially minded Talent Agent to join our New York team. This is an exciting opportunity for an emerging or experienced age... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Manager

Stage manager for youth theater production. Wednesdays at 5:45-7:00 pm and Friday at 3:45-5:00 pm for 9 weeks of rehearsal, one week of tech and weekend performances. February-April, 2027. ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Production Intern

The first production for De La Sal Productions is seeking 1-2 production interns to support costumes, admin, marketing, and day of show support for Blinds, a new play by Edie Salas Miller, directed by Cindy De La Cruz. In person requirements are performance dates November 16, 20, and 22 at Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side as well as a few days to join us in rehearsal. This role offers hands-on experience with an independent theater production, working closely with the producing team, di... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

The Old Globe is seeking an Associate Director of Marketing and Communications to join its Marketing team, responsible for single ticket revenue, audience acquisition, retention, and campaign performance. The Associate Director of Marketing and Communications will execute marketing plans across paid digital and print media, direct mail, promotions, and other opportunities. This role directly supervises the Social Media Manager, Public Relations Associate, Promotions Partners Associate, and Marke... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater

The University of Hartford is seeking a full-time, Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater in the Theatre Division of The Hartt School. For further information and details for applying go to: https://hartford.peopleadmin.com/postings/7929. Salary Range: $68,000-$74,000... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on November 20th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager/Consultant

Linebreak Arts, Inc., a nonprofit organization, is seeking an experienced freelance General Manager/Consultant to assist in organizing and managing an Off-Off-Broadway Showcase production in Manhattan from November 2026 through March 2027. Responsibilities Responsibilities will include reviewing, advising on, and coordinating: • Submissions to and agreements with Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) and the venue, as well as agreements with actors and members of the technical and creative tea... (more)

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