Interview: How MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and Social Media Star Stella Cole Beat the BFA Belt to Make Her Broadway Debut

For jazz singer and social media sensation Stella Cole, making her Broadway debut in Maybe Happy Ending is more than just another career milestone. It's the realization of a lifelong dream that, for a time, seemed impossibly out of reach.

Raised on a steady diet of Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, and the movie musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age, Cole always imagined herself on the Broadway stage. But while studying musical theater at Northwestern University, she struggled to reconcile her distinctly old-fashioned vocal style with the expectations of her professors. When the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Cole rediscovered her love of singing through the very films that had inspired her as a child. Encouraged by her father, she began posting performances on TikTok, where her rich, nostalgic sound quickly found an audience. Millions of views, a burgeoning recording career, and performances around the world soon followed.

Now, Cole has come full circle, stepping into the role of Gil Brentley in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending. As the first woman to portray the character, originally played by Dez Duron, Cole brings her Signature Sound and a lovingly imagined backstory to the show's enigmatic jazz singer. For an artist who once feared there was no place for her voice in contemporary musical theater, the opportunity has been nothing short of extraordinary.

BroadwayWorld recently caught up with Cole to discuss her unconventional journey to Broadway, the unexpected rise of her social media career, the creative choices behind her Maybe Happy Ending debut, and why being part of this particular musical means so much to her.

You're making your Broadway debut! How is it going so far?

My whole goal with [social media] especially at the beginning, was never to become a recording artist or anything. My whole goal was, hopefully a casting director will see this, or someone from the world of theater, a director or somebody, and someone will put me in something. It all started out as a way to sort of scheme my way onto Broadway. So we did it! I start with that because I feel like a lot of people don't know that, or have been like, "Oh, well, this is cool that you get to do this." And I'm like, "No, it's not cool. You don't understand. This is the dream. This is it! I can't believe they're letting me do this."

What's your history with musical theater? How did you find your way to being a jazz singer?

I totally don't feel like a jazz singer still, even though that's what my career is right now. When I used to go to jam sessions and meet other singers who were in the Juilliard jazz program or whatever, I was always just like, "Oh my God, I am so not a jazz singer." There are people who have trained to be jazz singers, and they're scatting, and they've been listening to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan since they were five years old. And I grew up on Judy Garland movies and Julie Andrews and Barbra Streisand and Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. So, a bit of jazz, but really, Golden Age musical theater and movie musicals are what raised me. That was sort of my gateway into singing. So it was always about the musicals for me. I went to school for musical theater and always dreamed of doing something like that someday.

Were you a child performer? How did you find your way to the stage?

I grew up doing theater. I was always in a play. I was always in a musical. My first role was the zebra in Children of Eden, my starring role, my star turn, in the first grade. I was acting in community theater and singing my whole life, and I wanted to go to college for theater.

My parents were very encouraging. I was very nervous because even when I was 18, I was like, "Yeah, but that's not a job, surely. I've never met anyone who succeeded in that. Isn't it super kind of impossible?" (laughs) And my parents were like, "No, no, follow your dreams." And I was always like, "No, no, I should go to law school or study medicine or something that's a sure thing." So that was a funny flipped dynamic. How many parents are saying, "No, no, go to theater school"? (laughs)

When did you begin your journey on social media?

I was a junior in college when the pandemic started, and they sent all of us home. I stayed at home for a longer time than most of my peers. A lot of them moved back and were doing COVID isolation in Evanston. My parents lived at the time in Northern Michigan, in the middle of the woods, and I was like, "I'm not going back to a city. This is amazing. I just have to wear a mask to the grocery store, but then I can walk around the woods every day with my dog." So I was living with my parents for my last two years of college, pretty much. By that time at Northwestern, I think I was just not very understood in school.

Now people love the Judy Garland thing, and I'm so glad, because that's what I've always felt most comfortable doing, singing in a sort of old-timey style. My professors at Northwestern were all trying to mold me into more of a Sutton Foster voice type.

The conservatory kids call it, 'the BFA belt', I believe.

Yes! Oh my gosh, that's a thing? I'm so glad to hear it.They wanted me to have the BFA belt, and I was trying my hardest. I'd always been a straight-A student. I wanted to do what my teachers told me, so I was like, "Okay, I've got to change my voice." And I set about on this journey of trying to imitate other singers from Broadway, and I just started hating singing. I started crying after every voice lesson. I would call my mom in the practice room crying. I started hating it because it felt so inauthentic, and singing had always been about telling a story. It had always been the most authentic expression I had, and suddenly I was like, "Oh my God, this is making me miserable." So I had mostly quit singing in college.

Then COVID happened, and I started watching all my old comfort movies because I was scared the world was ending...I was watching these movies and sobbing and weeping and being like, "Wait a minute, I forgot! (laughs) These movies are the core of me. This is what raised me." I was on a walk one day talking with my dad, being like, "You know, I really miss singing, and I do feel like I am good at it when I sing along to those movies." And he was like, "You should post videos on social media."... So that's sort of how it started. Again, my parents are so encouraging. I would not be doing anything without them.

How long did it take before you felt like it was catching on?

At first, it was so exciting. In the first month, my dad and I were making it into a little game, and we were like, "Oh my God, 150 views? This is huge news! I can't believe it. That's crazy!" And then the first time I got a thousand views, I called him and I was like, "Dad, you'll never guess!" So it really felt like a huge deal, even the small numbers at the beginning.

The first one that really got 150,000 views, we were like, "Whoa, wait, what's going on?" That was probably after about a month of posting all the time. My first video to get a million views was probably a few weeks after that. It all happened bizarrely quickly.

How did Maybe Happy Ending come about for you? How did this opportunity show up in your life?

Michael Arden has been a friend of mine for years. He sent me an Instagram DM in maybe 2022 or 2023 saying that he was a fan, and he had written this Christmas song with his husband, Andy. They had written this Christmas song that they envisioned being like a Judy Garland, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" type thing. It's called "Next Christmas." ... They wanted me to do another version of it because they were like, "We really always imagined this with a female vocalist sounding like Judy Garland." And I was like, "Oh my gosh, of course!"

... And then Darren Criss commented on one of my videos in 2023 ... and he was like, "Oh gee, this is so good. Would you want to come sing at the Carlyle with me in a few weeks for my Christmas shows?" And I screamed at the top of my lungs because I was such a fan of his.

So, you've been on the fringes of the Maybe Happy Ending family for awhile.

Yes! I remember I was at their pre-Tonys party, and they had some buzz, but no one expected it was going to go quite as well as it did, I don't think. I remember them at the Tonys party being like, "Oh my gosh, if Dez ever takes a day off, Stella, you need to do this!" And I was like, "Shut up! Don't actually joke about that because I will never stop thinking about that. And if it doesn't actually happen, stop! Don't actually hang that over my head." ...So it had always been like, "Oh wow, maybe that could happen someday." But I never expected it to actually happen, I don't think. They called my agents not very long ago, in mid-September. My agents called me, and I was at lunch in Houston. And I was like, "What? Yes, of course I'll make myself available!"

I had to cancel a European tour. I had told them, "If you ever actually want me to do that, I will cancel my own wedding to be in that show...I'm not getting married! But I was like, "You don't understand. I will do anything. I want to do this show. It's magic."

Gil Brentley acts as a sort of spectre over the events of the show. That really allows you to play or be anything that you wanted to be. So, who is Gil Brentley in your mind? Did you build a backstory for her? Do you have a whole idea of who this person is?

I did! I don't know that it was necessary that I did, but I wanted to because it was fun, and I haven't acted in such a long time. So I was definitely doing the character journaling, the character notebook of it all, because why not? I think I could have easily just played myself completely.

Oh no, there's a character there! This is a real opportunity for an actor, not just a singer.

Yeah! It's such a fun character. I already know so much about that time period and where she is from, and what the movies and culture and music were back then. So I had so much fun imagining and going back and watching Rosemary Clooney on The Ed Sullivan Show, and watching all of these live performances and the Follies, and really trying to get into that world. So yeah, I have the whole backstory.

I imagined that she was singing "Jenny," but it's a cover of a Frank Sinatra song, and her team was like, "Well, you're going to have to change the lyrics because otherwise it'll be gay." And she was like, "Fuck off. I'll do whatever I want. I'm not going to change it to Jimmy or something. I want it to be the original song." And that was a moment. I know people have been really curious if we're going to change the lyrics of "Jenny."

All of it comes across. You can tell she's a diva, and she's been there and she has done that. Is she a divorcee? How far did you go?

I went far! No, she's never been married. She's had two engagements, but never been married. (laughs) She's not a sentimental person. She's like, "I'm a businesswoman." I read Lauren Bacall's autobiography a few years back, and I think that served as some inspiration. She obviously had a very happy marriage to Humphrey Bogart, but just the way she talks is so effortlessly diva. She wasn't even trying to be a diva. She was just Lauren Bacall, you know what I mean? So yeah, I absolutely went that far. I had so much fun in my little journal. I was thriving.

I was blown away at how emotional I felt and how much I related to all of these characters. Are there any aspects of the narrative that you can see yourself in?

This show destroys me. Every time I watch it, I am weeping by that firefly scene. Absolutely weeping. The magic of it! I identify a lot with Oliver, I think. I think I can be more rigid than I'd like...the hope that he has, and the people-pleasing, and being so naive. The show makes me—it's nothing like a Golden Age musical, but the way that those songs and the purity of the emotion in those movies, it's so heart-on-your-sleeve, authentic, earnest. It moves me so much. And I feel like the emotional core of this show feels the exact same for me, in the way that a lot of modern musicals have some sarcasm or some edge. I love all that, but this one is just so sweet and pure and truly magic. I think this is truly magic. And I keep saying, no matter what happens in my life or in my career after this, I got to do this. I got to be not only on Broadway, but I got to be a part of this show that is so—oh my God, I'm about to cry—this show that is so special to me. And I did that, no matter what.

I think I can die happy now. That sounds so dramatic, but I mean it from the bottom of my heart.

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