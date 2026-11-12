Photos: Only Make Believe Hosts 2026 Gala With Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and More

Only Make Believe, the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing interactive theatre to children in hospitals, schools, and care facilities, held its 27th Anniversary Gala on Monday Nov 9 at the Walter Kerr Theatre honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming for children. Check out photos from the event below.

The James Hammerstein Award was presented to multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and philanthropist Marisol Thomas, recognizing their profound influence and steadfast commitment to service

The Clay Stefanki Award was presented to 7-year-old Hazel Estrin, a student at Tribeca Prep School, celebrating her inspiring involvement with Only Make Believe.

The Star studded lineup included appearances and performances from 4 Time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner & Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons; Supermodel, Television Host & Fashion Icon Coco Rocha; Vogue Magazine Senior Editor Chloe Schama; Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui; Grammy Award and Tony award nominee Deborah Cox; Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall; Schmigaddon!’s Jess LeProtto; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; High School Musical The Musical The Series star Kate Reinders; Masquerade and Hamilton star Nik Walker.

The evening also included a special reunion performance from The Producers with two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar. And a surprise performance with Rob Thomas being plucked from the audience by Lena Hall and closing the show with a standing room only encore of the two singing Queen’s “Under Pressure”. The event raised over $1 million for the non profit.

The event was directed by Brad Oscar with Musical Direction by Steven Jamail.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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