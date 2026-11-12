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Photos: Only Make Believe Hosts 2026 Gala With Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and More

Only Make Believe is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing interactive theatre to children in hospitals, schools, and care facilities.

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Only Make Believe, the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing interactive theatre to children in hospitals, schools, and care facilities, held its 27th Anniversary Gala on Monday Nov 9 at the Walter Kerr Theatre honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming for children. Check out photos from the event below.

The James Hammerstein Award was presented to multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and philanthropist Marisol Thomas, recognizing their profound influence and steadfast commitment to service 

The Clay Stefanki Award was presented to 7-year-old Hazel Estrin, a student at Tribeca Prep School, celebrating her inspiring involvement with Only Make Believe. 

The Star studded lineup included appearances and performances from 4 Time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner & Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons; Supermodel, Television Host & Fashion Icon Coco Rocha; Vogue Magazine Senior Editor  Chloe Schama; Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui; Grammy Award and Tony award nominee Deborah Cox; Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall; Schmigaddon!’s Jess LeProtto; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; High School Musical The Musical The Series star Kate Reinders; Masquerade and Hamilton star Nik Walker

The evening also included a special reunion performance from The Producers with two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar. And a surprise performance with Rob Thomas being plucked from the audience by Lena Hall and closing the show with a standing room only encore of the two singing Queen’s “Under Pressure”.  The event raised over $1 million for the non profit. 

The event was directed by Brad Oscar with Musical Direction by Steven Jamail

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

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Jim Parsons, Honorees Rob Thomas & Marisol Thomas and Coco Rocha

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Honorees Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

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Nik Walker and John Behlmann

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Ali Louis Bourzgui, John Behlmann and Nik Walker

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John Behlmann, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Matthew Broderick

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Brad Oscar, Matthew Broderick, Rob Thomas, Marisol Thomas and Lena Hall

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John Behlmann and Nathan Levy

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Riley Rose Campbell and Alan Campbell

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Brad Oscar and Matthew Broderick

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Deborah Cox and Lena Hall

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Coco Rocha, Honoree Rob Thomas, Honoree Marisol Thomas and Deborah Cox

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Coco Rocha, Honorees Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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Bonnie Milligan and Lena Hall

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Joe DiPietro and Matthew Broderick

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Kate Reinders and Ben Davis

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Honoree Hazel Estrin

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Chloe Schama and Honoree Hazel Estrin

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Deborah Cox and Only Make Believe CEO Tamela Aldridge

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Jim Parsons, Matthew Broderick and Honoree Rob Thomas

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Bonnie Milligan

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Jim Parsons

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Brad Oscar and Matthew Broderick

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Jim Parsons and Coco Rocha

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Jim Parsons, Lisa Goldberg, Honorees Rob Thomas & Marisol Thomas and Coco Rocha

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Deborah Cox

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Nik Walker and Matthew Broderick

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Brad Oscar

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Ali Louis Bourzgui

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Jess LeProtto

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Honorees Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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Honorees Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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Nik Walker

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Honoree Hazel Estrin and her family

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John Behlmann

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Marilu Henner

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Nathan Levy

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Nathan Levy

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Matthew Broderick

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Chloe Schama

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Lena Hall

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Lena Hall, Honorees Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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Alan Campbell

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Bonnie Milligan

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Christopher Sieber

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Deborah Cox

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Coco Rocha

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Coco Rocha

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Kate Reinders

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Joe DiPietro

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Ben Davis

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Deborah Cox

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Lena Hall and Rob Thomas

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Rob Thomas

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Rob Thomas

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Rob Thomas

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Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas

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The Only Make Believe Actors

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The Only Make Believe Board of Directors

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The Only Make Believe Junior Board of Directors

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The Only Make Believe Board of Directors

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Jim Parsons, Honoree Rob Thomas, Honoree Marisol Thomas and Coco Rocha



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