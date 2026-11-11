Video: City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Performs on the TODAY SHOW







The cast of City Center's In the Heights brought El Barrio to the TODAY Show this morning with two special performances. Watch videos of the cast performing "Carnaval del Barrio" and "When the Sun Goes Down" in Studio 1A.

The performance of "Carnaval del Barrio" was led by Linedy Genao, Matte Martinez, and Ishmael Gonzalez.

Prior to the performance, Martinez opened up about stepping into Lin-Manuel Miranda's shoes to play Usnavi.

"I grew up with this show. I saw it at seven years old and it completely changed my life as a Dominican man, getting to play a Dominican man on stage is a dream come true, so just literally adding myself to it is all I got."

Jaci Calderon and Aaron James McKenzie then took over for a performance of "When the Sun Goes Down."

The musical will continue its sold-out run through Sunday, November 15 at New York City Center.

Also featured in the production are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).

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