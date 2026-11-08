The Music That Nobody Hears: Inside SWEENEY TODD’s Prelude

This article is presented in collaboration with The Sondheim Hub, the leading publication devoted to Stephen Sondheim’s work and legacy. Subscribe free for original essays and exclusive interviews delivered to your inbox.

“Shhh! If we don’t listen to the overture, we won’t recognize the musical themes when they come back later.”

So says Darryl Philbin to Michael Scott in “Andy’s Play,” an episode of The Office in which the play in question is Sweeney Todd. Darryl, who spends much of the show as warehouse foreman at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, is used to being treated with more than a little disdain by regional manager Michael. His comment above beautifully inverts their usual hierarchy. So, A Funny Thing Happened at the Play with the Foreman.

There is one small complication. The music playing beneath this exchange is the opening of “Johanna,” which is emphatically not how Sweeney Todd begins. The show, moreover, features not an overture but a prelude. Still, Darryl’s advice does prompt an intriguing question:

What does Sondheim ask us to listen for in Sweeney Todd before his characters have sung a single word?

The distinction between an overture and a prelude needn’t detain us too long. Generally speaking, we can think of an overture as a potpourri of musical themes (as Darryl correctly observes). A prelude, traditionally, is more of a general mood-setter. But both overtures and preludes tend to introduce themes and musical ideas that return later. And as Sweeney Todd opens, we should pay close attention to how Sondheim makes those introductions. For in this prelude, he will hint at much of the emotional life of the man whose tale we are about to attend...

Let’s begin with the so-called ‘Sweeney chord.’ Much has been written about this chord, which in technical terms is a third-inversion minor/major seventh chord. A bit of a mouthful, sure. But we can build it in three small steps.

First, take a minor chord. In C minor, our notes would be C, E-flat, and G:

Now add B: the major seventh, a semitone below the C to which our ears might expect it to resolve.

Finally, put that B at the bottom. Having the seventh as the lowest note places the chord in what is known as third inversion:

There it is: a minor chord with some extra scrunch, and that scrunch is lodged in its foundations. And like many of the juicier chords Sondheim has at his disposal, it teeters exquisitely between suspension and resolution. We hear in it both things at once: tension and release, setup and punchline.

Sondheim is in good company in finding uses for this particular chord. The minor/major seventh chord, in its various inversions, is prominent in Bernard Herrmann’s film scores; the world of Hitchcock’s Psycho is close at hand. Menace, though, is only one of its possibilities. In the final movement of Samuel Barber’s Piano Sonata, the opening four notes spell out this same chord with quite different, playful energy. Listen, too, to the end of the first movement of Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto. Once you develop an ear for this chord, it’s unmistakable.

We can travel back further still, to the early eighteenth century, and find the chord there too. In the last measure of Bach’s St Matthew Passion, the same combination of notes appears as a dissonance that resolves. The final words of the chorus have called to Christ in the tomb:

We sit down in tears

And call to thee in the tomb:

Rest softly, softly rest!

With our Sweeney Todd antennae primed, the textual comparison is suggestive. But Bach allows the dissonance to find its resting place, quickly resolving it. Sondheim, on the other hand, leaves the chord forever in limbo, building the whole score around it. And that’s fitting: there is, after all, plenty of the tomb about this show, and precious little rest…

The prelude’s very first chord is a minor/major seventh in root position; the particular third-inversion arrangement that has come to be known as the ‘Sweeney chord’ arrives in the fourth measure (where the p is marked in the score). But our ears are most drawn to the descending melodic figure we hear in those opening measures. In “Epiphany,” this will be our melody for Todd’s lament: first, that he will “never see Johanna, / No, I’ll never hug my girl to me…”; then for the devastating “And my Lucy lies in ashes, / And I’ll never see my girl again.”

That these are the first notes we hear in the whole show is, in retrospect, moving. Who, after all, might we imagine is foremost in Todd’s mind as he returns to London after his years in exile? Lucy and Johanna. His wife, presumed dead; his daughter, ripped from him. We are inside Todd’s head from the very top of the score.

As the prelude continues, it is as if we too are aboard the good ship Bountiful, sailing through unpredictable harmonic waters, tossed this way and that, at the mercy of Sondheim’s tides. The first time these waters seem to settle, we hear a version of the melody we will later recognize as belonging to “Green Finch and Linnet Bird.” Johanna, again. Here, her tune is haunting, hollow-sounding — and Sondheim soon pairs it with his first complete use of the dies irae, dies illa motif (dies irae above, “Green Finch” below):

Death hangs in the musical air like a fine morning mist. We are certainly nearing London.

Darryl is right, then: right to want to listen closely as the lights go down and the play begins. Right to be attentive to any musical themes that might return. But in Sweeney Todd, Sondheim serves up something subtler than an overture. He lets us inside his title character’s head. His chosen building blocks? The ‘Sweeney chord,’ the dies irae figure, and the “Green Finch” melody: an unholy trinity of self, death, and family.

Before a single word is sung, then, we — like Todd himself — are hearing the music that nobody hears.

The Sondheim Hub publishes original essays exploring how Stephen Sondheim’s music and lyrics work, alongside interviews with the artists who bring his shows to life. Explore more than 300 essays, interviews, and features, including conversations with James Lapine, Len Cariou, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Subscribe free to receive new essays and interviews by email, or explore The Sondheim Hub.

Pictured: Scene from The Office, NBC/NBCUniversal

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