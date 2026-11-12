Video: Matt Copley Releases Punk Cover of 'Burn' From HAMILTON

Michigan-based recording artist, performer, and creator Matt Copley has released a punk rendition of “Burn" from Hamilton, the lead single off of his upcoming album Act II (Broadway Does Punk), arriving independently on November 18.

Watch the music video for "Burn" below, and pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Copley’s rendition of “Burn” trades the original’s softness for a heavier, rock-infused approach. Copley has already generated significant online buzz with teasing the cover, with clips of his performance earning millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. He brings a new dimension to the track with blast beats, layered screams, and electric guitars, all while preserving its signature anguish and emotional intensity. T

'’Burn’ is one of the most emotionally devastating songs Broadway has ever produced,” says Copley. “The original already moves through grief, rage and hope, and making it rock gave me the room to push each of those feelings as far as they could go. I'm so proud of how this one turned out.'

Act II (Broadway Does Punk) finds Copley continuing to reimagine the world of musical theatre through the lens of punk and alternative rock, transforming beloved songs from some of Broadway’s biggest hits and beyond into bold, high-energy anthems. Spanning fan favorites from Hamilton, SIX, Hadestown, Mamma Mia!, and Epic: The Musical, alongside selections from Hazbin Hotel, Paddington, and K-Pop Demon Hunters, the album brings together an eclectic mix of theatrical storytelling and genre-bending reinterpretations.

Featuring a guest appearance from Blake Roman (the voice of Hazbin Hotel’s Angel Dust), the record embraces the emotional depth, larger-than-life characters, and unforgettable melodies of the original songs while giving each track an alternative spin. The result is a celebration of the music’s theatrical roots and the energy of rock, encouraging listeners to experience beloved tracks in an entirely new way.

Tracklist

All You Wanna Do (SIX) Burn (Hamilton) Wouldn’t You Like (Epic The Musical) Pretty Little Dead Things (Paddington) Losin’ Streak feat. Blake Roman (Hazbin Hotel) Gimme Gimme Gimme (Mamma Mia) Epic II (Hadestown) What It Sounds Like (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

The album follows three sold-out Broadway Does Punk performances at New York City’s Abrons Art Center last month, where Copley took his reimagined takes on beloved Broadway numbers to the stage alongside a lineup of special guests, including Samantha Pauly (SIX, The Great Gatsby), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Keaton Whittaker of Daisy Grenade, and more. The shows brought the project’s signature blend of musical theatre and punk rock to life, delivering a high-energy collision of Broadway theatrics and rock attitude that earned praise from The New York Times, TimeOut NYC, and more.



Photo Credit: Kid Leo | Download press photo HERE﻿

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