Review Roundup: WANTED Opens on Broadway

A new musical has officially entered the 2026/27 Broadway season! Inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, with direction by Stevie Walker-Webb and choreography by Chelsey Arce.

Wanted stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey, with Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical...

Helen Shaw, The New York Times: This messiness is a shame because a great musical could yet be somewhere inside this odd contraption. It might need to be much shorter, with fewer of Baum’s songs, which tend to crowd one another out in this overstuffed version; it might need to return to the drawing board to work out its plot. But Chéri displays an emotional and moral imagination in her musical’s passing narrative that she does not with the vigilante part of her great-great aunts’ legend. I wanted to hear more. Certainly, I cannot stop thinking about Mary, trying to meet her own eyes in the mirror. Forget being “Wanted.” What does she want?

Matthew Wexler, 1 Minute Critic: Wanted pulses with the urgency of two women taking fate into their own hands, backed by a sharpshooting ensemble. Leading the charge is a six-person chorus of ancestors (the Kinfolk) that sings with the fervor of the Second Coming. The journey, inspired by the true story of book writer and lyricist Angelica Chéri’s great-great-aunts, adds to the mystique.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theatre: It’s a preview of what’s to come. Too many of the two dozen musical numbers in “Wanted” force the show’s first-rate singers to start full-throttle and rarely dip into a more moderate register. Their voices are impressive; the songs they’re given to sing too often feel almost aggressive.

Roma Torre, NY Stage Review: So far so good, but here’s where it falls short. The book for the musical, also written by Chéri, is full of holes and the plotting is so convoluted and farfetched it’s hard to know who to root for. In a quick succession of scenes, the outlaw sisters tear up the west, robbing white men (and women) with such improbable ease that a bounty of $5000 is put on their heads. When they’re finally caught red-handed by Jesse (Bradley Jaden), a white landowner, it leads to a romance. He’s the main villain in the story, yet there’s little villainy to show until a revelation at the end. But it’s mostly talk, not enough action. None of that may matter all that much when the company starts to sing, which is right at the very top. The “Prologue” led by six performers all dressed in flowing white costumes introduce the story. They are the angelic “Kinfolk” acting as a kind of Greek chorus with voices that are truly heaven sent. Melody A. Betts, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Harris Matthew, and Hailey Thomas stand out individually and in harmonizing unison, each capable of blowing the roof off the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Aramide Timubu, Variety: Though the narrative isn’t particularly distinct, especially since the central plot largely focuses on the sisters finding love rather than their outlaw status or the true costs of passing, the show’s vocal talent is beyond exceptional. Ledisi, LaFontaine and Pfeiffer are all phenomenal. Backed by an orchestra led by Paul Byssainthe, Jr., the play has several standout numbers, including “Inheritance” and “Mary’s Nightmare.” But the rest of the musical numbers and lyrics don’t exactly pack a punch. Scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and video and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella give the stage much-needed depth, allowing the audience to understand the texture of the time period and place. The singing itself, though, is truly the glue that holds the entire show together.

Richard Lawson, The Guardian: The tweaks made for the Broadway transfer were mostly smart ones. The pacing is tighter (though, maybe too tight in places), the orchestrations are lusher and the design is more robust. Lauded scenic designer Beowulf Boritt houses most of the action under the weathered-wood framing of a barn, affording director Stevie Walker-Webb the chance to create some levels in his stage pictures. Stefania Bulbarella’s video projections are tasteful more often than not, effectively employing patterned color washes to establish changes of location. We at least see the intended grit and passion of the piece, even if we don’t always feel it.

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Wanted remains patchy in its serviceable-to-good lyricism, but it refreshingly paves a less trod path on the Great White Way. The musical is adamant about not apologizing for enacting retribution on the bastards who feed off America’s original sin. No doubt the Clarke sisters are blazing, and belting, a trail for strong-willed, complicated Black women in original musicals.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Wanted lacks the force of stylistic vision necessary to pull it off. And if the incongruities work against the show, its opposite – a decided sameness in Baum’s score and Stevie Walker-Webb’s direction – does likewise. From start to finish, every song builds immediately to a roof-raising, applause-soliciting belt, a stacked approach that extends from the main characters to the “kinfolk,” a Greek chorus-style collection of Clarke ancestors dressed like a church choir from beyond, offering context and plot details (and choreographed movement) when the tale needs some padding. Fortunately, the cast is well equipped to meet the excessive vocal demands, from the principals to the ringer-heavy kinfolk. Certainly no one could blame Ledisi, as the stalwart mother, from indulging in the let-loose approach, otherwise her frequent intrusions (usually as scolding apparition) into the newly live-it-up lives of her daughters would seem more killjoy than they already do.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Date: November 8, 2026 Author: Thom Geier Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre only just completed a $47 million renovation four years ago. But the Shubert Organization might need to call in some additional engineers to bolster the roof because the boldly original new musical Wanted threatens to shake the foundations of the building with its explosive vocal pyrotechnics. The score, by composer Ross Baum and lyricist Angelica Chéri, is a brash blend of gospel, R&B, and the blues that’s performed by a powerhouse cast of singers who belt out high notes and impressive runs heedless of what they might do to the roof of the venue. Chéri says she based the book on a family legend about her great-great-aunts, Mary and Martha Clarke (“we believe it’s mostly true,” the chorus sings at the top of the show). It’s a folk tale with elements of the classic Western and the revenge story, and also a commentary on the legacy of slavery in the Jim Crow era that delves into issues of colorism and authenticity in the Black community. Two mixed-race sisters in rural 1893 Texas (Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine) set out for the city, aiming to pass as white women to earn a more lucrative income that they can send home to their dark-skinned mother, Tallulah (played by Grammy winner Ledisi with a groundedness that contrasts with her high-flying vocals). The goal: to help mom pay off unfair debts piled on by white overlords and perhaps accumulate enough to buy the plot of farmland they’ve worked for generations as sharecroppers (and before that, as slaves). During a fateful encounter with two men who attempt to sexually assault them, Pfeiffer’s Martha pulls out the pistol her mama gave her for protection and the men drop their wallets in hasty retreat. Martha decides this would be an easier way to earn money than working regular white women’s jobs. So they take to robbing banks, bordellos, gatherings of Confederate Army wives, and random white folks. The ethics can be a bit squishy, but we’re meant to root for the sisters carrying out a primitive version of post-slavery reparations. wanted-musical The cast of ‘Wanted’ (Photo: Julieta Cervantes) Then they encounter the unironically named Jesse Whitelaw (Bradley Jaden), a young millionaire who owns much of a growing Texas town. He recognizes the sisters as the outlaws on the wanted posters all over the state but doesn’t turn them into collect the reward money. Seems that he’s taken an immediate shine to Mary, the more reticent of the sisters. Jaden, a dead ringer for Jared Leto anachronistically clad in a sleeveless letter vest that would befit a hunky alt-country star, does the most with a largely thankless role as an initially plausible love interest who ultimately turns out to be nothing of the sort. Mary returns Jesse’s attentions, allowing Pfeiffer to tear into her love ballads with genuine emotion. Her character sees a genuine opportunity to advance herself without the risk of holding up strangers at gunpoint. Of course, that means either hiding her Black roots indefinitely (and concealing her true nature) or trusting that a man whose family made its fortune in the days of slavery will embrace her despite her race. Martha, meanwhile, is antsy to keep moving while also striking up a tentative romance with Jesse’s Black assistant, Elijah (played by R&B artist Luke James with soulful charm). When Mary announces her engagement, Martha forgoes persuasion for action — leading to a violent outburst that seems all the more rash because she (and the audience) don’t learn the specific reasons for Jesse’s unworthiness until much later on. And that’s just Act 1 of this plot-heavy show, which would benefit from extensive streamlining as well as a sharper focus on the motivation and stakes of its appealing heroines at any given moment. There’s an admirable ambition here, both in the storytelling and the songs, but the two don’t always work hand in hand. Baum and Chéri demonstrate a knack for comedic numbers, from the patter song of the white chorus aboard a train to the spotlight tunes in which two Black hotel maids (Awa Sal Secka and Aurelia Williams, both scene-stealing phenoms) gossip about the sisters who just checked in. Sissy and Flo immediately clock the Clarkes’ secret (“The pot got bored when it called the kettle…” they sing as someone walks in and utters the missing word.) The rest of the score is vocally ambitious and beautifully sung, with gorgeous full-choir harmonies and finely wrought pastiches of various African American musical traditions. But if you put Martha’s six-shooter to my head, I don’t think I could reproduce a melody from any of the ballads, blues numbers, and gospel-style choral works that fill the show. There are also far too many songs, and not enough that help advance the plot or deepen our understanding of the characters. (I’d start by axing “Frenchman Father,” an Act 1 cabaret tune that parallels the story of the white father who abandoned them but is mostly sung by a white character whose name we never learn.)

Dan Rubins, Slant Magazine: Wanted’s storytelling also isn’t persuasively heightened by its music. Composer Ross Baum’s melodies often sizzle, more so in his gospel and R&B tunes than in the pop ballads, and he leaves plenty of room for vocal pyrotechnics, but Chéri packages almost all the story’s momentum into lengthy dialogue scenes. When the songs arrive, despite the frequent sense of musical build-up that suggests something ought to be shifting dramatically, they’re snapshots of characters’ reactions to spoken scenes, sonically galvanizing but usually theatrically hollow.

Shania Russell, Entertainment Weekly: Soul is something the Clarke sisters have in spades. LaFontaine’s Martha wears her outrage on her sleeve, ready to bare teeth at the world in the name of protecting her family. Still, it’s Pfeiffer’s cautious Mary that sits at the emotional center of the show. Her desire to be viewed as a full person becomes the crux of the story being told, and Wanted doesn’t shy away from the darkness of those impulses nor the humanity of her desperation.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Beyond the show’s two maids, the most riveting aspect of “Wanted” is the sly way in which Pfeiffer’s Mary goes from real gold digger to committed lover with her follow-up song, “The Way I Am.” With these two back-to-back hits, Ross Baum delivers beguiling melodies that are a kind of elevated recitative. Elsewhere, this Broadway-debutant composer comes down with a bad case of anthem-itis. Several songs begin small and promisingly, but after a stanza or two, the tunes inevitably go big and quickly crescendo into deafening. It’s difficult to tell if the audience is applauding the performer or the sound design by Gareth Owens.

Philip Mutz, PureWow: Pfeiffer's jaw-dropping performance, however, is the one everyone will leave the theater talking about. As her character struggles with her competing priorities of love, acceptance and racial identity, Pfeiffer performs what may be her career-defining role as Mary (and a career-defining number sung to a mirror) that solidifies this musical as a must-see.