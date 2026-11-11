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Video: Nicholas Christopher Joins JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Get early taste of the Chess alum's version of "This Could Be the Start of Something Big" and "Splish Splash."

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Nicholas Christopher is your Bobby Darin! The Tony nominated actor has officially stepped into Just in Time on Broadway, leading the production as the "Dream Lover" crooner. Watch videos from his first performance, including a first listen to his rendition of the classic music.

Watch his first entrance below, featuring an early taste of his version of "This Could Be the Start of Something Big."

Watch Christopher take his first bows below, which features his version of the production's iconic "Splish Splash" choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Christopher succeeds Matthew Morrison and Jeremy Jordan in the role, which was originated by Jonathan Groff.

Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” for his performance. He has also been seen in Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Rent, In the Heights, and more.

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More on this show: JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway · 5/18/2026



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