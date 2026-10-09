Photos: Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Van Dyck in SUMMER, 1976 at Berkshire Theatre Group
Performances will run through October 31 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
You can now get a first look at Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Van Dyck in Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Summer, 1976. Performances will run through October 31 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn and directed by Isadora Wolfe, Summer, 1976 follows an unexpected friendship between two very different women during America's Bicentennial summer. With humor and tenderness, the play explores memory, connection and the lasting impact of a friendship that briefly changes the course of two lives.
Two-time Tony Award nominee Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish) plays Alice opposite Van Dyck (Hedda Gabler, Dancing at Lughnasa, The Secret Rapture) as Diana.
Photo credit: Caelan Carlough
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