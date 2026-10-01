BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/1/2026; Jobs In Wardrobe, Props, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/1/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Attendant

Position Summary TOUR: October 29, 2026- January 1, 2027 Talmi Entertainment seeks a skilled Wardrobe Attendant to join a three-person touring wardrobe team. The Attendant supports both the professional company and youth-cast wardrobe operations, with primary responsibility for assisting youth fittings before the performance and supporting the professional cast from Stage Right during the show. This is a hands-on touring position requiring strong sewing skills, speed, flexibility, and sound ju... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company seeks a strategic, collaborative, and highly organized Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications to lead the planning, execution, and analysis of integrated marketing campaigns that drive ticket revenue, deepen audience engagement, and amplify Woolly’s bold artistic voice. This role sits at the intersection of strategy and execution—overseeing campaign management, communications infrastructure, and revenue-focused initiatives—while managing a small but... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Company Manager Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Company Manager to work as part of the General Management Team. This position reports to the Associate General Manager and collaborates closely with the rest of the General Management and Production Office; General Manager, Production Manager, Assistant Production Manager, and Production and General Management Administrator. This position generally works in the off... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager, Campus and Event Operations

General Manager, Campus and Event Operations Position Profile About the Opportunity For more than ninety years, The Apollo has stood as a living symbol of Black excellence, artistic innovation, and cultural leadership. From legendary performances that reshaped American culture to new works that challenge, inspire, and unite, The Apollo has never been simply a theater; it has been a proving ground for brilliance, a gathering place for community, and a home for Black artists. As The Apol... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Creative Side Hustle - Seeking Part-Time Assistant

Looking for an additional stream of income with flexible hours? Manhattan-based writer/performer/improv teacher seeking a self-starter who thinks outside the box to help take projects from the idea phase to reality. A person who can give advice like a life coach and is able to both collaborate and work independently. Numerous creative ventures include: Launching a digital comedy magazine, Marketing improv classes, Promoting musicals / solo shows (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Coordinator

Program Coordinator About Newport NewWorks: The mission of Newport NewWorks is to help bring more original musicals into the world! We foster a supportive, collaborative, and dynamic environment where emerging and established artists can come to play, explore, and do their best work. At every step of the process, we prioritize inclusivity, collaboration, fun, and the highest levels of artistic excellence! Role Overview: Newport NewWorks seeks a self-motivated, highly organized individual... (more)

Classes / Instruction: NYC Voice Lessons for Musical Theatre Performers | The J. Sofge Vocal Studio

Build a voice you can rely on—in the studio, in the audition room, and onstage. The J. Sofge Vocal Studio offers individualized voice training for musical theatre performers and singers in Midtown Manhattan and online. Jason Sofge brings more than 20 years of professional performing experience to his work as a voice teacher and currently serves on the voice faculty at Drew University. Lessons combine healthy, sustainable vocal technique with the practical demands of musical theatre perfo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Request for Proposals: *snap* Festival 2027

The Flynn is committed to using the arts to build connections and strengthen communities. The *snap* Festival is a celebration of the power of first-person narratives. We believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other’s unique experiences. From January 22 - 24, 2027, the Flynn will celebrate the power of storytelling and solo performance with a weekend-long festival that wi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Dresser/ Wardrobe Staff

Maltz Jupiter Theatre is looking for experienced dressers/wardrobe staff to join us for our 26/27 season productions of La Cage aux Folles and Jesus Christ Superstar. Dates for each production are below. Tasks include assisting with presets and quick changes, laundry, ironing and steaming, minor repairs, and assisting cast members with costumes and wigs. The ideal candidate will have previous wardrobe experience, is calm under pressure, can perform quick changes in succession, and is talented ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXPERIENCED PRODUCERS NEEDED FOR A STAGED READING OF "THAT JONES BOY! OR, THE ADVENTURES OF A BASTARD," A MUSICAL COMEDY OF MANNERS

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on October 23rd at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." The estimated budget for the reading (24 hours of rehearsal spread over 2 calendar weeks, 5 hours for the reading itself and a discussion/reception afterwards including a light buffet and drinks... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC & EDUCATION DIRECTOR

Position Title: ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC & EDUCATION DIRECTOR Department: Artistic & Education Reports To: Artistic Director & CEO Supervises: Education Partnerships, Artists in Residence, Interns, Contracted Artistic and Educational Personnel Status: Full-Time, Exempt Created: September 2026 POSITION PURPOSE Founded in 2009, The Cabaret is a nationally renowned home for intimate cabaret where artists are uplifted, audiences belong, the next generation thrives, and our community is str... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Chorus Line - Choreographer

Designs and teaches all dance and movement for the production, collaborating with the director and music team to bring the show’s physical storytelling to life.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Assistant

JOB TITLE: Properties Assistant REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $27.87 per hour LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Properties Assistant to join our production team for the 8-show season, including our annual production of A Christmas Carol. The position will work under the supervision of the Prop Supervisor to procure props and materials and assist in pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Teaching Artists ADL/Bway Jr 2026

Broadway Bound Kids is seeking enthusiastic, creative, and experienced Lead Teaching Artists who love kids and are passionate about performing arts education! About Us Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social-emotional learning, confidence, conn... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher/Costume Assistant

La Comedia Dinner Theatre is seeking a Stitcher/Costume Assistant to join our team in creating and fitting costumes for our large scale musical theatre productions. La Comedia is a year-round 600-seat non-Union house producing 8 mainstage and 3 children's theatre productions each year. Duties - Assemble and sew costumes as directed by the Costume Designer - Assist with fitting sessions, making necessary adjustments for optimal fit and comfort - Maintain and organize costume inv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Steel River Playhouse is a non-profit theatre and education organization dedicated to sharing stories that reflect our collective humanity by providing a nurturing and empowering environment that represents and serves our diverse community. We are looking for an Executive Director to continue our trajectory of growth and improvement for the theater and its impact on Pottstown and the surrounding communities. The successful candidate will be a leader who inspires loyalty and enthusiasm a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director/AV Teacher

Technical Director/AV Teacher CATEGORY: Academic/Instructor Parkhurst Academy Melbourne, FL US Job Details DESCRIPTION Part-Time Tech Director/AV Teacher Meets all the hours above Teaches for 4-6.5 hours on Fridays in the Sanctuary Attends and teaches students to design Christmas Concerts, Musicals, events, etc. (ideal but not required) Total hours weekly would be 13 hours plus after school events (after school events ideal but not required for all of them) The job description and ... (more)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 14 Hrs 34 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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