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Video: Jeremy Jordan Performs the National Anthem at the Yankees Game

Jordan is currently starring in Just in Time on Broadway.

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Just in Time star Jeremy Jordan performed the National Anthem ahead of the Yankees game vs. the Red Sox on Wednesday, September 30 at Yankee Stadium Check out the video!

About Jeremy Jordan

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan currently stars in Just in Time on Broadway, where he will perform through October 18. Previously, he appeared in The Great Gatsby in a return engagement after originating the role in 2024. He also recently starred as the title role in Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center (Tony & Drama Desk nominations).

He’s best-known on Broadway for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Films: The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies (pro shot).

On TV, he has starred as a series regular in "Supergirl,” “Smash,” "Hazbin Hotel," and “Tangled.”  Jeremy's solo concerts and cabaret shows have won acclaim worldwide. He is the lead singer of the alt-rock band, Age of Madness.

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More on this show: JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway · 5/18/2026



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