Mike Faist Says He Would Want to Star in OH, MARY!

Mike Faist has had a varied career, best known for starring in Dear Evan Hansen and appearing in the film adaptation of West Side Story. Could starring in Oh, Mary! be next for him? In a recent interview with GQ, Faist was asked if he would consider playing the role, considering his friendship with the show's playwright and original star, Cole Escola.

"You know what? I would rock Mary Todd. Why not?," Faist said.

He also shared that, in August, he was entering rehearsals for a new project that had yet to be announced. He did not share whether it was a stage or screen project, but noted that it was his first project since filming the new miniseries, East of Eden.

Read the original story on GQ.

Mike Faist began his acting career in 2011, originating the role of Morris Delancey in the regional production of Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse before joining the Broadway production, where he also understudied Jack Kelly. He made his feature film debut in The Unspeakable Act in 2012 and appeared Off-Broadway in Appropriate and A Month in the Country in 2014 and 2015.

In 2015, Faist originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, continuing with the production through its Broadway transfer in 2016. His performance earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and he shared Grammy and Daytime Emmy Awards with the cast. He subsequently appeared in films including Our Time, I Can I Will I Did, Active Adults, Touched with Fire, The Grief of Others, Wildling and The Atlantic City Story, as well as television series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Deception. Onstage, he appeared in Days of Rage at Second Stage Theater in 2018.

In 2021, Faist starred as Dodge Mason in the Amazon series Panic and portrayed Riff in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, earning a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He made his West End debut as Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain in 2023. His subsequent film credits include The Bikeriders, in which he portrayed photographer Danny Lyon, and Challengers, in which he starred as tennis player Art opposite Zendaya and Josh O'Connor.

He is appearing in the new miniseries East of Eden, which premiered on October 1, alongside Florence Pugh and Christopher Abbott.

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