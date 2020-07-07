BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Season 2 Coming This Fall

BroadwayWorld announced today that their singing competition, NEXT ON STAGE, will return for a second season this fall. Official dates and judges will be announced at a later time.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE had over 1600 entires, 400,000 votes, and tens of thousands of viewers each week!

Do you have what it takes to be BroadwayWorld's Next on Stafe? Complete the form below to find out how you could compete in Season 2 - coming this fall!

